One of the interesting aspects about writing these columns is that they show up in places outside the eight-county area of Idaho and Washington that is this newspaper’s primary circulation region.
Case in point: I received an email from Julie Stadtherr who resides in the southern Idaho community of Gooding and is a member of the coalition that is trying to stop the Lava Ridge Wind Project. I’ve mentioned that project in two previous columns and after they showed up on their Facebook page, through no effort of my own, she asked me if I would submit them to the Bureau of Land Management in the open comment period that ended this past Thursday.
Now, opinion columns actually make poor to-the-point criticisms of draft environmental impact statements. So I told her that I’d put together a better critique of the project and submit that. Since the deadline for those comments and this column fell on the same day, I figured that I could get double duty out of examining the draft EIS and knocking out both submittals while reducing the amount of exhaled carbon dioxide that it takes to produce two different subject documents.
By my calculations, that reduced amount of carbon dioxide will lower the Earth’s temperature by three-quintillionths of a degree Fahrenheit during the next 50 years — which will still be more than climate czar John Kerry will ever achieve. In the January draft EIS for the Lava Ridge Wind Project, we see that Magic Valley Energy is proposing a 34-year wind energy project that would span 197,474 acres, have a maximum of 400 wind turbines, ranging in height from 390 feet to 740 feet, have siting corridors of 84,375 acres and have a ground disturbance for the towers and associated infrastructure of 9,114 acres.
That last figure is the important one.
In a Jan. 19 phone conversation, BLM project manager Kasey Prestwich told me that Magic Valley Energy will only pay the rental rates on the disturbed ground, not the entire impacted area. Now, this is a project that will have a generation capacity of “nearly 25% more than the largest existing wind facility in the United States.” But Magic Valley Energy will pay the U.S. Treasury rent on less than 5% of the land in the project area.
Turning to the parts of the EIS that addressed concerns near and dear to my heart, we see this conclusion on Page 107 where bat mortality is discussed: “Thus, even though there are substantial limitations to quantitatively assessing impacts to bat populations, given the sensitivity of bat populations to increased mortality and the large number of fatalities that have been observed at existing wind energy facilities, it is widely accepted that turbine collisions have the potential to cause major declines in the populations of some bat species.”
And on Page 114, we see this statement: “The project would affect bat populations through injury or mortality due to collision with turbine blades.”
Now isn’t that just great? Bats provide a substantial financial benefit to Idaho agriculture while every bit of the “green energy” generated by these windmills will be shipped to California.
Looking at the effects on avian species, including golden eagles, we start with this statement in section 3.3.2, Page 128: “There are no previous studies of a wind facility of the size proposed, nor have there been studies of any facilities with turbines as large as those proposed for the Lava Ridge Wind Project and it is unknown how these differences would affect avian fatalities during operation.”
Starting with ferruginous hawks, the EIS tells us that: “Recent modeling indicates that turbine collisions could be a substantial source of mortality for ferruginous hawks and that the species is at a moderate risk of experiencing population-level effects from this mortality.”
Reading further: “... ferruginous hawk nest success decreases as the number of turbines within their home range increases.”
And: “Juveniles in areas with high turbine density were also more likely to die from predation or starvation.”
When we look at golden eagles, the conclusion on Page 166 is: “The project could injure or kill eagles via electrocution, turbine strike, collision with infrastructure, or starvation due to loss of prey resources.”
The EIS estimate is that this facility will kill an average of 13.31 golden eagles per year through turbine strikes. And none of the blades will be black because, in the Alternative Components section 2.8.5, the EIS states: “... this would not comply with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) standards (FAA 2020) and was not carried forward for detailed analysis.”
These concerns don’t just stop with this project. Because, as we also learn from this EIS, Page 141: “There are several planned wind and solar energy development projects and transmission line development projects in the analysis area. Notably, the Taurus Wind Project would be located immediately west of the project (potentially within 1 mile) and the Salmon Falls Wind Project would be approximately 30 miles south. Both of these projects would be of a similar size and scale to the Lava Ridge Wind Project. ... Although it is impossible to accurately predict the future avian fatality rates for these facilities, the cumulative impacts of numerous facilities with high fatality rates across the landscape could compound the impacts on bird populations in bird conservation region 9.”
I’m not here to belittle the agency personnel who put this analysis together. They are doing this in response to President Joe Biden’s Executive Order 14008, which was issued to “Increase renewable energy production on (public) lands.” But these taxpayer-funded boondoggles are imposing very high social, economic and environmental costs on the people of Idaho and the rural West — and the president doesn’t care.
The ultimate kicker is that no renewable energy EIS, federal agency or “green energy” environmental activists have ever produced figures on how soon and how much these projects will reduce “human-caused global warming.” And they never will because these eyesore monstrosities are not the answer.
Hassoldt is a field forester who lives in Kendrick.