One of the interesting aspects about writing these columns is that they show up in places outside the eight-county area of Idaho and Washington that is this newspaper’s primary circulation region.

Case in point: I received an email from Julie Stadtherr who resides in the southern Idaho community of Gooding and is a member of the coalition that is trying to stop the Lava Ridge Wind Project. I’ve mentioned that project in two previous columns and after they showed up on their Facebook page, through no effort of my own, she asked me if I would submit them to the Bureau of Land Management in the open comment period that ended this past Thursday.