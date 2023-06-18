Oh no. Witness the screaming, the caterwauling, the hairpulling, the gnashing of teeth, the horror and anguish that the waters of the U.S. now will be unprotected because the Supreme Court ruled in favor of an Idaho couple instead of the Environmental Protection Agency.

“The Supreme Court has ignored the science and imposed its own definition of wetlands,” according to the claims of the environmental activists. The court’s “continuous surface connection departs from the statutory text, from 45 years of consistent agency practice,” and the majority “substitutes its own ideas about policy making for Congress’” in opinions by Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Elena Kagan.