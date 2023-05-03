The latest shiny object to distract and mesmerize some of our Idaho legislators is the notion of adding several Oregon counties to what supporters call “Greater Idaho.” This is one of the greatest oxygen-sucking follies of all time. In fact, it is blatantly dangerous.
Time is money, and both were wasted when House Joint Memorial 1 was drafted, then sent to the Senate with an affirmative vote by 41 out of 70 of our representatives. Thankfully, more wasted time was averted when HJM 1 didn’t make it out of the Senate State Affairs Committee.
Memorials are nothing more than an expression of legislative desire and carry no force of law. Basically, they are used to push an issue into the public spotlight or to assuage some group by saying, “We hear you and are sympathetic.”
Our Legislature should spend more time listening to Idahoans rather than giving a vocal group of out-of-staters, angry with their own state government, a platform for airing their dissent. If Oregonians want to be in Idaho, let them move here; it’s that simple.
This idea of counties seceding from states is nothing new, but it requires approval by the two state legislatures and the U.S. Congress. Since the formation of individual states, no less than 34 (and probably more) have seen various proposals and referendums regarding county secession.
Soon after Boise became the territorial capital in 1865, proposals to form a break-away entity called “Lincoln” out of eastern Washington and northern Idaho territories began because of the geographic disconnect between northern and southern Idaho and eastern and western Washington.
More recently, a similar idea surfaced to form a state called “Liberty” from 20 eastern Washington counties. As far as I can discern, since the various states were created, no state, nor Congress, has allowed counties to secede.
What are the odds that Oregon will just say, “Sure, counties, you can leave the state”?
This would require Oregon to give up valuable natural resources, lose an enormous amount of tax revenue, and probably lose at least one congressional district. Do you think Oregon would just hand over the land for free? What would be the price tag for 11-plus counties? I don’t care how much surplus revenue Idaho generates; it will not be enough.
So, dream on “Greater Idaho” supporters. Eastern Oregon counties: Run all the initiatives and referendums you can pump out. In the words of the great Yogi Berra, “It’s like deja vu all over again.” The outcome is predictable based on the long history of other such proposals across the United States.
On May 16, voters in Wallowa County, Ore., will vote on ballot initiative 32-007 requiring their county commission to meet twice to discuss how to promote the interests of the county via relocation of state borders. Voters there narrowly defeated a similar measure in 2020, proving there are some practical-minded voters left in eastern Oregon.
The divide between rural and urban counties, and those separated by simple geography, will continue as a product of the vastness of this great country. Oregon’s geographic divide is similar to Idaho’s, but its current political landscape is quite different. According to the Pew Research Center, the percentage of adults in Idaho who identify as politically conservative is 42% compared to 30% in Oregon. The remainder are either classified as politically liberal or independent.
From 1859-1987, Oregon elected 20 Republican governors and 11 Democrats. Since 1987 it has been Democrats taking the governorship as well as the popular vote for president.
Idaho elections from 1890-1991 showed more of a balance. Fifteen Republicans were elected governor compared to 11 Democrats.
Since 1995, it has been all Republican governors.
From 1968 to present, the Idaho popular vote for president has gone Republican.
I present these numbers to illustrate the changes in the political landscapes of these two states.
The geographical landscapes may remain stable. However, population and political landscapes are known to change. Greek philosopher Heraclitus is credited with saying, paraphrased, “Change is the only constant in life.”
How many state governments in our 247-year history have changed from primarily liberal to conservative or vice versa? Congress, the disgruntled conservative citizens of Oregon and indeed the states should take this into consideration before pulling the grenade pin on such a disruptive precedent as county secession.
The best courses of action for disgruntled individuals are either to move to another state with majority political views similar to their own or stay and work hard to bring change. These are our freedoms and that is the American — and also the human — way.
We are free to choose fight or flight without completely disrupting and possibly destroying t he structural fabric of our republic.
Gee, of Lewiston, is a retired special education teacher.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.