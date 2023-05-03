The latest shiny object to distract and mesmerize some of our Idaho legislators is the notion of adding several Oregon counties to what supporters call “Greater Idaho.” This is one of the greatest oxygen-sucking follies of all time. In fact, it is blatantly dangerous.

Time is money, and both were wasted when House Joint Memorial 1 was drafted, then sent to the Senate with an affirmative vote by 41 out of 70 of our representatives. Thankfully, more wasted time was averted when HJM 1 didn’t make it out of the Senate State Affairs Committee.

