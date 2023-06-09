JEERS ... to Idaho Gov. Brad Little.
Why promise to expand spending on Idaho’s public schools by $381 million if his actions will siphon a quarter of that money into a rainy day account?
The issue revolves around how to allocate state dollars into the classroom. Do you count the number of students who show up for school — known as average daily attendance — or those who have simply enrolled?
Typically, the state relied on attendance. But during the COVID-19 pandemic when remote and hybrid learning was employed, Idaho resorted to funding based on enrollment.
Now it’s back to attendance, and critics — including Idaho Democratic Party Chairperson and state Sen. Lauren Necochea, as well as Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville — say that will pull $115 million out of the system.
This bait-and-switch bears Little’s fingerprints. When lawmakers last year voted to extend enrollment-based funding, Little vetoed the bill.
Then last month, the State Board of Education allowed its own extension of enrollment-based funding to expire, effective June 30.
Some of this concern may be premature. If Idaho’s attendance returns to pre-pandemic levels of 95%, the funding formula would extend an additional $100 million. But attendance has been trending in the 89% to 90% range.
It’s also fair to ask why local school leaders and lawmakers didn’t sound the alarm before the Legislature adjourned for the year.
That being said, why doesn’t Gov. Little defend his own education program and instruct the State Board to maintain the status quo until lawmakers return to Boise in January and settle this?
JEERS ... to Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, both R-Idaho.
Sure, their vote against lifting the debt ceiling last week smacked of cynicism. With 17 of their Republican colleagues joining 46 Democrats to pass the measure, Crapo and Risch were free to take the politically easy way out.
Yes, they engaged in hypocrisy. As Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, noted last week, this was not about new spending but paying the bills already incurred. Crapo and Risch had a big hand in that. They both voted for former President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax bill, which added as much as $3.5 trillion to the national debt. They also took every opportunity to extend COVID-19 pandemic relief.
And Crapo — unlike Risch — has been willing to raise the debt ceiling as long as a Republican was in the White House. He voted to do so twice while Trump was in office.
But cynicism and hypocrisy are embedded in their character.
What about their judgment?
Undermining the full faith and credit of the United States would have had dire consequences for the people who sent these two to Washington, D.C.
Retirees would have lost Social Security and Medicare benefits.
With the economy crashing, Idahoans would have seen the value of their savings plummet.
Government contractors and their employees would have gone without paychecks.
Crapo knows this. He’s a senior member of the Banking Committee.
Veterans would have gone unpaid. The nation’s defense may have been compromised.
Risch is well aware of this. There is no bigger hawk in the Senate — except when he voted every chance he got last year to deny health benefits to veterans who got sick from Agent Orange exposure in Vietnam or from breathing toxic fumes from massive burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Had Crapo and Risch been on the winning side, who would have benefited?
People who speak Chinese or Russian, that’s who.
CHEERS ... to Anna Velasquez and Keith Havens.
The former anchor/news director and weather forecaster at KLEW respectively provided their viewers in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley with more than they had any right to expect — experience, commitment and continuity. Usually a small television market serves as a training ground for broadcasters who move on after a few years.
Nobody had to teach Velasquez and Havens how to pronounce Weippe and how to spell Lucile.
Velasquez was that rare commodity — someone who started her career a quarter-century ago in Lewiston and moved on to larger markets before returning in 2015. That seniority paid off when recruiting “some dynamite talent,” Havens told the Lewiston Tribune’s Elaine Williams.
With Havens, you had someone who remained with his hometown television station since 1997 and, over time, became good at everything — from doing the weather to standing in as anchor or simply providing local color such as his “Big Fish” feature.
“He had an incredible background in radio and the gift of gab, which is exactly what a weather person needs to relate to the audience,” former KLEW news director and now Asotin County Fire District Chief Noel Hardin texted to Williams.
Replacing their reservoir of credibility won’t be easy.
JEERS ... to Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador.
Once again, he’s put politics ahead of the law — and it’s caught up with him. Case in point: his handling of a certificate of review for a proposed initiative eliminating Idaho’s rigged closed GOP primary.
A certificate of review is required before initiative backers can begin seeking signatures. It’s purely advisory, but the process is meant to identify and prevent legal mistakes.
Who knows? The idea of creating a top-four primary in the spring coupled with ranked-choice voting in November may violate Idaho’s single subject rule — as Labrador’s office claims. Of course, the courts have a great deal of discretion on that point.
And he may be right that Idaho’s constitutional mandate for executive office candidates to win by “having the highest number of votes” — in essence, a plurality — supersedes ranked choice voting as the Maine Supreme Court said. However, the Idaho initiative is modeled after the system adopted in Alaska, where that state’s supreme court upheld ranked-choice voting.
But Labrador didn’t wait to exercise his legal judgment. As soon as the proposed initiative emerged, Labrador shot off his mouth. “Let’s defeat these bad ideas coming from liberal outside groups,” Labrador tweeted on May 2.
After that, how can you trust anything he says? — M.T.