JEERS ... to Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador.
When it comes to openness in government, he’s no hero.
Not only did 4th District Court Judge Jason Scott yank Labrador from personally pursuing an open meetings law violation against the Idaho State Board of Education, the judge also challenged the attorney general’s honesty.
At issue is Labrador’s allegation that the State Board did not follow the law when it went into a May 15 closed-door meeting to discuss the University of Idaho’s proposed acquisition of University of Phoenix. No longer able to rely on the attorney general’s office for legal representation, the State Board hired attorney Trudy Fouser at considerable taxpayer expense.
Up to that point, however, State Board Executive Director Matt Freeman assumed he was talking to his own lawyer when Labrador approached him June 20. Only after engaging in a conversation covered by attorney-client privilege, Freeman said, did Labrador announce his intention to sue his own client.
Whatever denials Labrador offered, Judge Scott demolished as follows:
“ ... The court finds Executive Director Freeman’s version more plausible.”
“ ... The court considers it likelier than not that Attorney General Labrador’s disclosure of the impending suit came at the end of the call, not the outset.”
“So, as things stand, the Board of Regents is now in the awkward position of being sued by someone who previously engaged it in a privileged conversation regarding the very subject of this litigation.”
The judge banned Labrador, Solicitor General Theo Wold, deputy Attorneys General Timothy Longfield and Jenifer Marcus from handling the case.
So how does a self-proclaimed apostle of transparency in government explain this rebuke?
By resorting to more subterfuge. First, he misrepresented the judge’s ruling as a victory because Labrador’s office can be represented by a subordinate not tainted by his own misbehavior.
Then he repeated the very assertion that Scott found “dubious” by claiming he had alerted Freeman of his intentions all along.
None of this is a surprise. For Labrador, openness in government is “for thee, but not for me.”
The state Land Board goes back into session this morning to correct an illegal Aug. 15 executive session that Labrador requested. In fact, it turns out that Labrador’s office sought three of the four closed-door sessions conducted by the Land Board so far this year.
Does this guy truly think he’s fooling anybody?
CCHEERS ... to Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise.
Senate Republicans want to restore Idaho’s May 21 presidential primary. Doing so requires calling lawmakers back into special session to correct an apparent goof that eliminated the primary as legislators were preparing to adjourn earlier this year.
“We remain steadfast in our belief that it is our duty to provide every Idahoan the opportunity to have their voice heard and their vote counted,” Winder said in a news release.
If they don’t act, Idaho will be stuck with a March 2 caucus to select delegates to the presidential nominating conventions.
That process promises to be cumbersome, lengthy and chaotic. Only people who can afford to spend a few hours out of their day can participate. That essentially disenfranchises people who are out of town, primarily those serving in the military, along with shut-ins and folks who are tied up working.
In 2012, when Idaho held its last presidential caucuses, 44,672 people attended the GOP sessions. When the primary was restored four years later, turnout expanded to more than 225,000.
Holding a presidential caucus in March will discourage turnout in the state’s May 21 regular primary election for congressional, legislative and local offices.
Even worse, a March 2 caucus commits Idahoans to making a decision two days before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has ordered former President Donald Trump to stand trial on charges he tried to overturn the 2020 election.
Eleven weeks later, the broadest cross-section of Idaho voters could go to the polls much better informed about the former president’s guilt or innocence.
CCHEERS ... to Lewiston School Board members and administrators.
A year earlier than planned, they cut the district’s supplemental levy to $3.95 per $1,000 of taxable property value from $4.20, which could add up to $2 million in property tax relief.
That’s keeping faith with the voters, who in March renewed a levy that supports more than a third of the district’s operations. School board members promised to cut the levy as lawmakers came closer to closing the gap between what the state provides and what it actually costs to meet the state constitutional requirement for “a general, uniform, and thorough system of public, free common schools.”
It’s also a recognition of voter fatigue. As the property tax bite on homeowners has grown, support for Lewiston’s levy has dropped from 81.2% five years ago to 63% last March.
“The voters renewed the levy and did their part and supported the schools,” President Brad Cuddy said. “We believe it’s time to do our part and not tax more than we need.”
DJEERS ... to Jay Logsdon, an attorney for accused murderer Bryan Kohberger.
He wants Kohberger’s courtroom cleared of still photography and video cameras.
Why? Logsdon says the images of his client are tainting the perspective jury pool. This motion follows a gag order so broad that even questions about procedure — such as why Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson indicted Kohberger via a closed grand jury rather than an open preliminary hearing — remain unanswered.
But the record does not support Logsdon’s assertion that cameras have zeroed in on his client. The pool coverage provided by the Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News of an Aug. 18 hearing, for instance, included 17 to 20 photos of Kohberger, 2nd District District Court Judge John Judge, four witnesses, defense counsel and the prosecuting attorneys.
If Logsdon is so distressed about news coverage he described as “conclusory accusations and sensationalist nonsense guised as factual reporting and analysis,” why is he retaliating against the public’s access to a visual record?
Will he seek to have print reporters banned from the courtroom next? — M.T.