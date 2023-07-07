JEERS ... to Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador.
With Labrador, what you see is what you get: chaos, hyper-partisanship and shameless self-aggrandizement.
But thin-skinned?
Who knew?
Former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice and Attorney General Jim Jones, that’s who.
Jones has what Labrador lacks — a thorough knowledge of the law and how the job Labrador currently holds is supposed to work.
Time and again, Jones has rifled his criticism at Labrador’s Achille’s heel — competence.
Rather than consulting with his clients at the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Labrador is now in court over that agency’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan grants to 80 community organizations — despite the fact that DHW Director Dave Jeppesen was following the guidance of two deputy attorney general opinions. Now the Idaho taxpayer is covering legal bills on both sides.
Much the same thing is about to happen with the State Board of Education. Labrador sued the State Board, contending its May 15 closed-door meeting about the University of Idaho’s acquisition of the University of Phoenix violated the state’s open meeting law. Labrador’s deputy sanctioned the executive session.
Now, says Executive Director Matt Freeman, the State Board must respond with an attorney who doesn’t work for Labrador.
Again, the taxpayer winds up paying for two sets of lawyers.
Labrador stumbled into a lawsuit with Planned Parenthood over a since-withdrawn opinion threatening health care providers with criminal prosecution if they even mentioned a woman’s treatment options in states where abortion remains legal.
Finally, there’s Labrador’s ham-handed attempt to use his office as a cudgel against a proposed initiative to reopen the closed GOP primary. Even before it crossed his desk, Labrador tweeted: “Let’s defeat these bad ideas coming from liberal outside groups.” Then his office issued a certificate of review declaring it violates Idaho’s single-subject rule by both altering the primary and creating ranked-choice voting in November. But Labrador isn’t waiting for the people or the courts to decide. He’s written titles that would advertise his position on the ballot.
Initiative organizers, Jones included, say they have no choice but to take Labrador to court yet again.
And what is Labrador’s response to all of this?
He wants to silence Jones.
As the Idaho Capital Sun’s Clark Corbin reported, Labrador’s office says: “It is no secret that Jim Jones has an unhealthy obsession with AG Labrador. His criticisms at this point aren’t grounded in the law but based entirely on his personal biases. If the media is searching for opposing legal views, surely they can find someone more objective.”
Sounds like Labrador can’t stand the heat. You know what Harry Truman said about that.
CHEERS ... to Main Street Idaho.
This is the long-overdue response to the hyperbolic radicalism of the Idaho Freedom Foundation and the legislative freedom caucus from what used to be called Reagan Republicans.
Among the 11 state senators and 18 House members in this group, you’ll find Reps. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, and Mark Sauter, R-Sandpoint.
In their first outing, the lawmakers are exposing Idaho Republican Party Chairperson Dorothy Moon’s sabotage of the state’s presidential primary. Moon got what she wanted — a caucus that will enable her allies to help pick the party’s nominee next year.
Main Street Idaho is done pandering to the party’s fringe. These lawmakers are taking the battle to Moon, her acolytes and the IFF.
They’re betting Idaho Republican voters want state government that works for them, not the extremists.
CHEERS ... to Idaho Democratic Party Chairperson Lauren Necochea and Executive Director Jared DeLoof.
Too often, Idaho voters go to the polls in November merely as a formality. So few Democrats are on the ballot that voters ratify the results of the Republican primary in the spring.
Last year, Democrats forfeited more than half of Idaho’s Legislature. And a quarter of the state’s 44 counties lacked any Democratic organization.
That’s changing.
As the Idaho Statesman’s Ryan Suppe reports, Necochea and DeLoof have organized in each of the state’s 44 counties.
“We are planting the seeds for things that we really believe are going to pay off for Idaho Democrats in the future,” DeLoof said.
And they’ve pledged that a year from now, Democrats will contest all 105 legislative seats.
Recruiting candidates to wage an uphill battle in a conservative state can be a daunting task. But you can’t win with nobody. And if you can get two candidates signed up for a legislative district, finding the third becomes easier.
Even in conservative Idaho, you have to wonder if a majority party that condemns pregnant women, parents of trans children, health care professionals, members of the LGBTQ+ community and even librarians as second-class citizens has gone too far. Here’s one clue: When it comes to fundraising, Idaho Democrats are on a roll. They’ve outpaced Republicans $624,000 to $155,000.
JEERS ... to West Bonner School Board Chairperson Keith Rutledge, Vice Chairperson Susan Brown and member Troy Reinbold.
By putting an obviously unqualified political hack in charge of their financially-stressed district, they’ve put a narrow political agenda ahead of their kids.
Branden Durst — a failed state schools superintendent candidate who now serves as the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s education policy mouthpiece — hasn’t taught the required four years in a public school. So unless the State Board gives him a waiver from that requirement, he can’t hold the job.
He lacks credibility with professional educators.
With no practical experience in a central school district office, it’s unlikely Durst knows much about school law, special education law, budgeting, state board policies or local school board policies. Do Rutledge, Brown and Reinbold really expect Durst to figure out how to manage what is often a county’s largest employer on the fly?
The appointment has split the community and triggered a recall election next month.
So is Jim Jones correct when he writes that it’s all part of a larger agenda “of running the school district into the ground”?
Says Jones, it fits if you think Rutledge, Brown and Reinbold agree with the IFF’s desire to put public education out of business. — M.T.