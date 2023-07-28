CHEERS ... to the city of Lewiston’s water customers.
For three months, they have sacrificed for the greater good — forgoing the use of lawn sprinkler systems to avoid overwhelming the city’s compromised water capacity.
Because of last winter’s failure of the High Reservoir, the city could reliably provide only about 4 million gallons a day — well short of the 11 million gallons used daily at the height of summer irrigation season.
Restrictions were imposed in early May.
But this was on the honor system. Faced with widespread disobedience, the city probably would have been stretched to enforce the standard — putting the community’s fire suppression ability at risk and possibly leading to another round of boil water orders.
As Public Works Director Dustin Johnson reports, of the city’s 5,940 customers, 502 received waivers — mostly for hardships such as elderly or disabled. Even at that, water use was limited to about half historic levels, to specific hours and times per week.
Everybody else was stuck with hand watering.
About 174 people got warned — and 10 to 15 were told twice. But violations were largely inadvertent and these water users ultimately adhered to the restrictions.
In other words, compliance reached somewhere in the neighborhood of 95% or better — even when a string of triple-digit days burned many lawns to a crisp.
Call that what you will — looking out for the other person or simply a case of enlightened self-interest.
Either way, as the Lewiston Tribune’s Elaine Williams reported Thursday, repairs to the High Reservoir are complete. Connections to the water treatment plant are functioning. And the watering restrictions will be lifted no later than next week.
JEERS ... to former Latah County commissioner candidate Gabriel Rench, of Moscow.
Consider his banter at an all-male panel discussion on abortion rights during a recent Operation Save America conference.
When moderator Derin Stidd asked: “Why do you all hate women?” Rench and his fellow panelists laughed.
Rench then kidded about not handing the microphone over to End Abortion Now communications director Zachary Conover: “We don’t give him a voice like women,” and then added, “bad joke.”
It explains the anti-abortion extremists’ affinity for prototype legislation dubbed “equal protection.” Introduced earlier this year in Georgia, it would ban all abortions — no exceptions for rape and incest — except to save the mother’s life.
And it would subject women who undergo abortions to murder charges.
As the Idaho Capital Sun’s Kelcie Mosely-Morris reported, Rench intends to pursue an “equal protection” law in Idaho with Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sandpoint.
Sound far-fetched?
So did overturning Roe v. Wade and a half-century of women’s reproductive autonomy — until a radical U.S. Supreme Court did just that. That empowered GOP lawmakers in Idaho to ban abortions, chase doctors away from the state and engage in restricting the constitutional rights of minors to cross state lines in search of abortions where they are legal.
In Idaho, there will be no compromise on abortion — especially when medicinal abortions are more common. How do you trace abortion pills mailed discretely? How do you prosecute providers operating legally in other states?
Rench’s approach — however despicable — is the next logical step.
But it is a Pandora’s box — particularly for the children who will be orphaned if Rench’s approach sends their moms to prison.
How is that pro-life?
How is that pro-family?
CHEERS ... to the Ada County jurors who just did what no one else either dared or has achieved — holding professional insurrectionist Ammon Bundy to account.
When it came to Bundy’s standoff with federal law enforcement officers in Bunkerville, Nev., in 2014, or his occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in 2016, federal prosecutors either bungled the case or lost it outright.
Nobody charged Bundy with a crime in 2020 when he led a mob to a Meridian cop’s home, stormed the Southwest District Heath Department offices in Nampa or disrupted a high school football game in Caldwell.
His trespassing of the state Capitol during a 2020 special legislative session drew a relative slap on the wrist — fines and short jail terms.
But when Bundy and an associate, Diego Rodriguez, led a mob to St. Luke’s Health System in 2022 — and harassed its health care providers because they were trying to treat Rodriguez’s badly malnourished grandchild, the hospital fought back with a defamation suit.
While Bundy and Rodriguez hid out, the jury nailed them with a $52.5 million judgment — $26.5 in compensatory damages and $26 million in punitive damages.
As usual, Bundy is blustering about not paying a dime.
“The Ada County courts is a slew of raging homosexual leftists that hate me and anything I stand for,” he posted on social media.
He may want to consult a history book. When the Southern Poverty Law Center nailed Richard Butler and his Aryan Nations with a $6.3 million judgment two decades ago, Butler was put out of business.
Would it be too much to hope the same fate now awaits Bundy?
JEERS ... to Idaho Gov. Brad Little, House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, and Sen. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg.
Last week, they were all smiles about their $300 million property tax relief package.
But Ricks let the cat out of the bag by telling the Idaho Statesman’s Ryan Suppe that you can expect a break of 10% to 13%.
Updating the Homestead Exemption for inflation would have helped far more but they refuse to act.
The tax break now is about $100,000 short — and more than 82% of Idaho homeowners are outside its full protection. Homeowners are paying more than 75% of the property taxes in this state and they’re subsidizing tax cuts that owners of commercial and industrial properties have enjoyed.
The GOP bill might save the owners of a $329,000 Normal Hill home about $326. Restoring the Homestead Exemption would have cut taxes $492. Taxes on a $594,494 Orchards home would drop $487 with the GOP bill. Fixing the Homestead Exemption would have cut taxes on that home $1,027.
Talk about a legislative shell game. — M.T.