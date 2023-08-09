The political party system in the United States causes dysfunction, divisiveness and obstructionism, and it discourages those who might otherwise run for office and provide true leadership. Reviving the spirit of civic duty, service and governance might require that candidate party affiliations be removed from ballots. The parties are dead set against this because it would weaken their illegitimate grip on the controls of government.

We are too often stuck with candidates selected by their dysfunctional parties, leading to dysfunctional leadership. We are forced to choke down whatever candidates win the often weaponized or uncontested primaries. It makes the general election similar to choosing between the electric chair and the gallows. Consequently, many choose to not vote at all.

