The political party system in the United States causes dysfunction, divisiveness and obstructionism, and it discourages those who might otherwise run for office and provide true leadership. Reviving the spirit of civic duty, service and governance might require that candidate party affiliations be removed from ballots. The parties are dead set against this because it would weaken their illegitimate grip on the controls of government.
We are too often stuck with candidates selected by their dysfunctional parties, leading to dysfunctional leadership. We are forced to choke down whatever candidates win the often weaponized or uncontested primaries. It makes the general election similar to choosing between the electric chair and the gallows. Consequently, many choose to not vote at all.
Getting rid of candidate party affiliations on ballots will require that voters consider what candidates actually stand for. Many irresponsibly vote for whomever has the R or D by their name. This is a colossal dumbing-down of the voting process. Straight-ticket voters are not voting for a candidate; they are voting for a party. Candidates often are pushed or even extorted to support their party’s platform. One party requires a loyalty oath not to the constituents, but to the party itself, thus handcuffing those elected from thinking outside the box and being better leaders. Elected officials in that party are often chastised and penalized by their party leadership if they do not toe the party line. They face losing party resources or being “primaried” when running for reelection. Sadly, with the tremendous cost of running for office, there are few willing to run as independents because party machines can crush them on the fundraising battlefield. This fact further cements fealty to party dogma and highlights the need for campaign finance reform.
Our elections can function without political parties running the show. Political parties are not mentioned in the Constitution, yet they have taken over the election process. Many of our Founding Fathers clearly did not want one group or another becoming too influential. George Washington warned against the power of political parties. In Federalist No. 10, James Madison warned of the “mischiefs of faction,” highlighting the fear that a political majority could seize governmental control. In 1822, President James Monroe considered the existence of parties “… the curse of the country.”
When political parties became prevalent in the early 1800s, the leaders of each party in Congress decided who would be the party’s presidential candidate. After 1830, the parties’ conventions selected the candidates. The adoption of primary elections was supposed to make it easier for the public to take part in candidate selection.
The Idaho Legislature mistakenly eliminated the presidential primary for 2024. Extreme right-wing Republican legislators so far have blocked a correction, thus sealing their control of the election process and drastically reducing Idaho voter input on candidate selection. Our current system is supposedly “candidate-centered” where candidates build personal organizations rather than relying solely on party support. That is nonsense. It is as much party-centered as ever, and the dumbing down continues unabated.
Removing mention of political parties from primary and general election ballots frees successful candidates to work collectively with colleagues in a particular governing body for the good of the people, not just for the good of the party. The system should require that candidates work for voter approval based on the merit of their ideas rather than their piety to a party platform. Most of us cannot honestly say that we agree entirely with every provision in a party’s platform. Platforms force a false-binary and the result is instant conflict rather than compromise. One state, Nebraska, actually has a nonpartisan, single-house Legislature, so the idea is not far-fetched.
A top-two nonpartisan primary system allows all voters a better voice in who gets elected and it might slow the dumbing down of our election process. The one with the most popular votes in the nonpartisan general election wins. We all are citizens of the U.S. and each of our votes should count equally, regardless of where we choose to live.
There’s no need to eliminate the Electoral College for presidential elections since it would take a constitutional amendment to do away with Article II’s and the 12th Amendment’s mention of “electors.”
However, electoral votes in each state should be awarded proportionally based on the popular vote instead of the current winner-take-all process that exists in 48 states and the District of Columbia. That system has allowed the election of five presidents who did not win the popular vote, disenfranchising thousands because their votes for president didn’t count. Many discouraged voters stay home, thus impacting all of the other state and local races on the ballot.
Nebraska and Maine are currently the only two states with proportional distribution of electoral votes.
Required candidate party affiliation on ballots, blind party loyalty, a discouraging primary system and a winner-take-all Electoral College process disenfranchises voters and potential candidates. These are the cancers eating our election system from within. It’s time for a cure.
Gee, of Lewiston, is a retired special education teacher.