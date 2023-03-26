Given the damage the left and the left’s political party, the Democrats, are doing to America, you would think conservatives would understand that defeating the left is by far their most important task.

The left’s damage includes, to name but a few examples, doing incalculable damage to America’s children by supporting and advocating mutilating surgeries, prescribing hormone blockers, promoting innocence-robbing “nonbinary” cross-dressing shows and discussions, and having ordered inexcusable school lockdowns; printing trillions of dollars, which in turn has led to devastating inflation, unprecedentedly high national debt and a weakened dollar; and ruining every institution in the country including — but not limited to — the universities, the military, medicine, the arts, sports, journalism, religion, marriage and free speech.

