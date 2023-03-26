Talk about a bait-and-switch operation.
For months, Idaho lawmakers have been engaged in one high-profile distraction after another.
First, it was waging culture wars against librarians, transgender kids or doctors.
Then it was lining death-row inmates up against the wall and executing them via firing squads.
Finally, it was the battle to rob Peter — in other words the public schools — to pay Paul — the private schools with taxpayer dollars.
Meanwhile the business of answering what Idahoans desperately wanted — rescuing them from skyrocketing property tax bills — went on behind closed doors.
The collaborators — House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, House Revenue and Taxation Committee Chairman Jason Monks, R-Meridian, Sen. C. Scott Grow, R- Eagle, who is co-chairman of the legislative budget committee, and Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee Chairman Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg — did their best to deny genuine tax relief to homeowners by producing a top-heavy, over-engineered monstrosity that will deliver a pittance while drawing down state budget reserves that are available to spend once.
The easiest solution to what ails Idaho homeowners is reversing the mistake Moyle and others made several years ago when they limited the top benefit of the Idaho Homestead Exemption. That measure is supposed to shield half the value of a modest home from taxation. Capped at $125,000, it’s about $100,000 short of the amount needed to keep up with inflation.
The result has been a tax shift — higher bills for homeowners and a windfall for non-residential property owners. People who own hotels, car lots, chain stores, agricultural land and factories actually saw their taxes decline last year.
Addressing that issue was the one thing this crew refused to do.
Nonetheless, their handiwork sailed to passage: 32-3 in the Senate, 63-7 in the House. What lawmaker in his right mind would want to go home and tell constituents he voted against the only property tax bill on the table?
But here’s what you’re getting:
An unsustainable withdrawal — anywhere from $205 million to $350 million — from sales tax collections, including those from online transactions. When the money runs out during the next economic downturn, the tax relief does, too.
Rebates on homeowner tax bills. For example, the owner of a $500,000 Lewiston home might see his taxes drop about $391 — or just less than 10%. Had the Legislature left the Homestead Exemption alone, that same homeowner would be paying $1,671 less in property taxes.
About $100 million to help cover what schools spend on construction bonds or supplemental levies. That’s supposed to reduce the burden on local taxpayers. But it’s inadequate. The Legislature’s own Office of Performance Evaluations pegged the need at $847 million just to bring structures within 77 of Idaho’s 115 school districts up to a level of “good,” not “perfect.” The true figure is closer to $1 billion.
A sweetheart deal for nonhomeowners. By not adjusting the Homestead Exemption, lawmakers leave the tax windfalls for commercial and other nonresidential property owners in place.
Poor seniors out in the cold. As noted earlier on this page, the bill tweaks another of Moyle’s mistakes, which was applying a means test to low-income seniors who relied on the property tax reduction program — otherwise known as the circuit breaker — to avoid being taxed out of their homes. Raising the means test to 200% of a county’s median value or $400,000, whichever is more — still leaves 226 households kicked to the curb.
A poison pill. Like many school districts around the state, Lewiston opted to run its supplemental levy question in a March election — giving it time to draft budgets and negotiate teacher contracts before the end of the school year. This bill removes that option, forcing schools to seek voter approval in May, August or November elections.
Like so much of Moyle’s handiwork, this 20-page bill comes in the final days of the legislative session with lots of loose ends. To steal a line from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, this package is like Obamacare. You’re being asked to pass it in order to learn what’s in it.
Among the questions local assessors say they can’t answer about this bill is how it creates winners and losers. For instance, the levy rate per $100,000 of taxable value is higher in Nez Perce County than it is in Ada County. But the cost of housing in Ada County dwarfs that of Nez Perce County. Will the rebates be uniform across the state?
This much you can take to the bank, however.
When the dust settles with the arrival of tax statements in November, the biggest winners will be those who already enjoyed a tax cut this year. Homeowners will get the scraps. Schools — which rely on local taxes to compensate for inadequate state support — will be hemmed in even more.
And the lawmakers who sprang this take-it-or-leave-it deal on you at the last minute will be home, safely beyond your reach. — M.T.