The headlines say the Republican Party’s 6th Legislative District committee members from Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties have publicly reprimanded Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, because they don’t like her voting record.
But the narrative says something entirely different.
That’s because McCann essentially wrote the narrative.
McCann got out in front and defined the dynamic going on here: the voters she serves vs. a clique of GOP insiders bent on eliminating anybody not sufficiently pure.
“My position is that I am following my constituents, and I am following what I’m hearing from them, what I read from them,” McCann told the Lewiston Tribune’s Matt Baney last week prior to the Latah County GOP committee vote. “And I also try very hard to follow Republican principles, but there are a few things that have been adopted by the GOP that I am not in favor of. They’re just going to have to determine who I am representing — am I representing the central committee or am I representing the people?”
That approach has attracted enough Democrats, independents and moderate Republicans to make McCann the 6th District’s top vote-getter last year.
She claimed a 3,824-vote margin over Democrat Trish Carter-Goodheart.
Compare that to Rep. Brandon Mitchell’s 2,364-vote margin over Democrat Tim Gresbeck or Republican Sen. Dan Foreman’s 428-vote margin over former Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow. Even had Foreman claimed every one of the 398 votes Constitution Party candidate James Hartley drew from the conservative column, he still would have trailed McCann’s successful coalition by almost 3,000 voters.
Moreover, McCann is the only Republican legislative candidate who carried Latah County. She won it by about 760 votes.
Mitchell lost his home county by almost 200 votes. And Latah County voters rejected Foreman — who represented them in the Senate once before —by more than 1,800 votes.
All three Republicans prevailed in Lewis and Nez Perce counties.
When did the GOP stop caring about winning elections?
So what was McCann’s transgression?
Ostensibly, it was voting for Gov. Brad Little’s Idaho Launch program — which supports post-secondary training in hard-to-fill jobs. The Idaho Freedom Foundation’s vehement opposition nearly defeated the program until a coalition of House Republicans and Democrats passed it by a two-vote margin.
But a searing indictment from Lewiston Tribune columnist Bob Hassoldt on Sunday may have sobered McCann’s Latah County critics: “So tell us, all you ideologically pure committees and politicians: What makes your cause so righteous that you can ignore the needs of the rural portions of your districts? Is it indifference or just plain ignorance?”
Citing five votes against McCann, the Latah County GOP missed an obvious point: McCann was no outlier. Many Republicans agreed with her:
House Bill 314 — the anti-librarian bill. Eighteen House Republicans joined McCann in opposing it. And the state’s ultimate Republican, Gov. Brad Little, vetoed it.
House Bill 265 — the anti- drag queen bill. Eleven House Republicans voted against it. And the GOP leadership in the Senate bottled it up.
House Bill 155 — the anti-vaccination bill. McCann joined nine House Republicans in opposing it — and it died in the GOP Senate’s amendment order.
House Bill 259 — a bill designed to make it more difficult to obtain absentee ballots. Eleven Republicans in the House voted no and the Senate GOP leadership stopped it cold.
House Bill 273 — an anti-local government bill masquerading as tax relief. Twenty-two House Republicans opposed it and the Senate GOP stopped it in committee.
What’s going on here is a local application of the radical GOP’s attempted purge of its mainstream members — from condemning Little for his veto of the anti-library bill to strong-arming longtime National Committeeman Damon Watkins of Idaho Falls out of his job.
Just around the corner is subjecting McCann to a primary challenge next year. Given the nature of Idaho’s closed GOP primary election — which keeps Democrats, some independents and even a few moderate Republicans at bay — McCann’s fate may be sealed.
But the 6th District remains competitive. If the GOP replaces McCann with a Foreman clone or somebody in the mode of the IFF’s puppet in the House, Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, a Democrat could scoop up all of those McCann voters in the fall of 2024.
It won’t be easy, but the local GOP has given Democrats a 14-month lead on recruiting a talented candidate, building a strong organization and lining up money — in a year when Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Idaho’s draconian anti-abortion laws could galvanize Democratic turnout in strongholds such as Moscow.
With possession of all but 11 of Idaho’s 70 House seats, perhaps the local GOP is willing to make the sacrifice.
But their efforts have not gone unnoticed. Targeting McCann made news not just across Idaho but the nation. It exposed how the GOP elite does not respect the people.
If voters across the state are looking for a reason to take the party leadership out of the business of nominating candidates, here it is.
When deciding how to vote on the open primary initiative next year, they may remember how unfairly McCann — and the people who voted fo r her — have been treated. — M.T.