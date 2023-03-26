To many of the environmentalists, what they want to be true has to be true and anything that contradicts that is to be ignored or considered irrelevant. When that is combined with tunnel vision and political pressure, you can end up with a biological disaster — which is what happened after the 1995-96 introduction of wolves into north central Idaho.

To be sure, however, they were aided and abetted by the developers of the 1987 Northern Rocky Mountain Wolf Recovery Plan, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Nez Perce Tribe, the U.S. Forest Service and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

