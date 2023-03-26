To many of the environmentalists, what they want to be true has to be true and anything that contradicts that is to be ignored or considered irrelevant. When that is combined with tunnel vision and political pressure, you can end up with a biological disaster — which is what happened after the 1995-96 introduction of wolves into north central Idaho.
To be sure, however, they were aided and abetted by the developers of the 1987 Northern Rocky Mountain Wolf Recovery Plan, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Nez Perce Tribe, the U.S. Forest Service and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
The problem with wanting something is that it doesn’t necessarily make it biologically possible or healthy. And when it’s not possible, you end up decimating the Selway and Bitterroot elk herds — which was totally preventable if you had followed the science instead of what you wanted.
Wolves are a coursing predator, meaning that they chase their prey down in the act of killing it.
In Timmothy J. Kaminski’s 1998 masters of science thesis titled “Zoogeography of the gray wolf in Idaho: a historical review,” the following observations are found:
“Evidence suggests wolves historically were more abundant in association with large ungulates amidst grasslands, prairies, coulees and foothills of Alberta, British Columbia, Montana, and Wyoming than in mountainous terrain.”
“In western Montana, naturally recolonizing wolves appear to prefer large lowland river valleys.”
Those observations are in agreement with similar ones made by Diane K. Boyd-Heger in her 1997 doctoral thesis titled “Dispersal genetic relationships and landscape colonizing wolves in the central Rocky Mountains,” along with one made by H.U. Green in his 1951 study titled “The wolf of the Banff National Park, Alberta,” in which he wrote, “The ideal habitat of the wolf of western Canada is comparatively flat, open and semi-open country where its characteristic cursory hunting technique can be employed to the necessary advantage.”
When we look at the description of central Idaho as written in the 1994 final environmental impact statement, “The Reintroduction of Gray Wolves to Yellowstone National Park and Central Idaho,” we see the following:
“Most of central Idaho is characterized by rugged terrain and steep slopes.”
“The area varies from deeply incised canyons formed by rivers cutting through rock to rolling basin lands at higher elevations.”
That kind of terrain is a far cry from the low-elevation, wide river valleys that wolves favor and that wolves have historically preferred in Idaho.
In Kaminski’s study, which covered the period in Idaho from 1800 to 1997, the reports of wolf sightings in central Idaho were mostly those of single wolves with an occasional pair or small pack. Most of these wolves exhibited a strong fidelity to a certain area or basin.
Concerning the historical wolf population in central Idaho, his analysis produced these two conclusions:
“Evidence suggests wolf densities throughout the mountains and heavily dissected terrain of northern to central Idaho were probably low compared to areas of relatively gentle slopes and broad valleys of the Snake River Plains to east-central and southeastern Idaho, consistent with that reported for the mountainous areas of Alberta and British Columbia.”
“Evidence for gray wolf occurrence across much of north and central Idaho during presettlement prior to the period of wolf control suggests that wolf numbers simply were low. Though wolf packs existence was documented in north and central Idaho, observations of loners and occasional wolf pairs were more common.”
Why is that important?
Because the 1994 final EIS stated that: “Wolves would be reintroduced into ... central Idaho unless a wolf population (defined as two breeding pairs, each successfully raising two or more young for two consecutive years in a recovery area) had been documented.” And that “to remove the Northern Rocky Mountain wolf from the endangered and threatened species list by securing and maintaining a minimum of ten breeding pairs of wolves in each of three recovery areas for a minimum of three successive years.”
So when the various agency personnel went looking for wolves in central Idaho, they found exactly what they were supposed to find: lone and occasional pairs, instead of the two arbitrarily prescribed breeding packs.
That failure to recognize the actual wolf biology of central Idaho triggered the reintroduction of wolves into the area that then, in the words of Boyd-Heger, “... grew at a rate exceeding all predictive models.”
The result was the wolves preyed on the older female elk population and when that ran out, they started in on every other elk, young, old, healthy or not, and then went after the moose population. So now the backcountry elk population is a small fraction of what it was and the predation on moose has been a significant factor in their decline.
Now, of course, hunting opportunities and revenue to nearby communities have decreased, which is applauded by the environmental communities. They don’t care about local people making a living.
The natural recolonization of wolves into central Idaho through dispersal from northern populations would have been more biologically, socially and politically acceptable. Boyd-Heger and her fellow researcher, University of Montana professor Bob Reams, opposed the forced reintroduction for those very reasons, especially since natural dispersal had probably been occurring into the area since the 1960s.
Unfortunately, too many people should have known better. And too many who had an agenda lacked the patience, desire or foresight to take an objective look at what was going on in central Idaho.
What they wanted was more important than what nature had intended. And that is a lesson that they’ll probably never learn.
Final thought: If, as according to the environmental activists, Idaho has so few wolves, how come so many Idaho wolves are showing up in Washington and Oregon?
Hassoldt is a field forester who lives in Kendrick.