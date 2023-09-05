This editorial was published in the Yakima Herald-Republic.
The going rate for fentanyl has dropped to about $1.35 a pill in Yakima County, and availability continues to grow.
Apparently criminal cartels are better than Big Pharma at keeping drug prices affordable.
Unless, of course, you count the cost of fentanyl’s damages.
And that can feel a little overwhelming to local substance-abuse experts and law enforcement officers, who cite alarming statistics and relate heartbreaking stories from the front lines in the battle against the deadly drug.
Help might be on the horizon, however, if U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, have anything to say about it.
Cantwell was in Yakima recently, meeting with a group of those front-line folks to explain why she favors the bipartisan Fentanyl Eradication and Narcotics Deterrence (FEND) Off Fentanyl Act. Sen Tim Scott, R-S.C., proposed the bill, which takes aim at drug traffickers and money launderers who finance the criminal organizations that produce fentanyl.
The plan, Cantwell told the group, would bring financial reinforcements from the federal government to local communities like the Yakima Valley.
“We want a federal response because this problem is just increasing and out of control,” the senator said. “We need more help. We need people to understand that just one pill can kill people.”
Cantwell might be preaching to the choir there. Last year in Yakima County, 43 people died from fentanyl overdoses — and the faces of the lost are likely burned into the memories of most of the professionals at the recent gathering.
Still, the prospect of federal support is encouraging. Particularly if it means going after the root of the problem: criminal enterprises that threaten public safety and undermine the economy.
Cantwell’s visit comes a few weeks after Newhouse held the first meeting of his fentanyl task force. The task force, whose membership parallels the group at Cantwell’s talk, plans to meet quarterly to seek solutions to the local fentanyl problem.
Newhouse’s group is starting by trying to define the scope of the problem.
“You’re not going to make any progress unless you identify what you are going to accomplish,” the Sunnyside politician explained after the task force’s initial meeting at the Granger School District in June.
Once he gets that identified, we hope he’ll join Cantwell in advocating for bringing more federal aid to the fore to prevent more Yakima County residents from dying.
Fentanyl shouldn’t be a partisan issue. It’s a public health and safety crisis, and we can use all the help we can get.
We can also use all the bipartisanship we can muster, because like it or not, fentanyl won’t be the last drug issue local authorities will face. It’s fentanyl now, but it won’t be long until traffickers are pushing a newer and perhaps cheaper and more deadly substance they can profit from.
Having a unified structure in place, as well as strong working relationships among local, state and federal agencies and lawmakers, will give us a better chance to respond to whatever that next drug might be.
We commend Sen. Cantwell’s willingness to work across the aisle for the common good, and we congratulate Rep. Newhouse on his grassroots efforts to address a serious community problem.
We hope they both succeed.
