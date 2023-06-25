After a speech in Romania last week, a young member of the audience asked a question that, remarkably, I don’t remember ever having been asked: What is leftism?

The question seems so simple and so basic to understanding contemporary life that you would think it would be posed frequently. And if it weren’t, the reason would be that almost anyone who cares about society would already know how to answer it. But the question is rarely posed, and few know how to answer it.