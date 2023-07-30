The title of the article in the June 22 edition of Sport Fishing reads “Bycatch is Killing Legendary Alaskan Fishing. Commercial trawl bycatch is decimating Alaska’s king salmon and halibut.”

The author is Cody McLaughlin, a noted conservationist who covers public policy issues related to hunting, fishing and the environment. His article talks about the giant Chinese fishing trawlers. He calls them “Big Trawl,” who are decimating the salmon and halibut population off the coast of Alaska and causing great harm to the ocean environment.