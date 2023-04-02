If Gov. Brad Little had answered the call for leadership on the issue that bugs Idahoans most — escalating property taxes on their homes — things would have gone much differently.
On Day 1 of the legislative session back on Jan. 9, the governor would have identified the true culprits:
A frozen Homestead Exemption that comes in about 44% short of meeting years of residential housing inflation. The measure is designed to shield half of a modest home’s value from taxation. Because it no longer does that, the tax burden has shifted onto homeowners. And much of the increased taxes they pay don’t buy more local services. Instead, they are subsidizing nonresidential property owners — hotels, car lots and retailers — who actually saw their taxes drop last year.
A means test applied to the property tax reduction program — otherwise known as the circuit breaker — that threatens to tax low-income seniors out of their homes.
State support for public schools that falls so far short of providing “a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools” that local residents often have no choice but to voluntarily pay more property taxes to make up the difference
A series of tax incentives for business expansion that fall back on the homeowners.
But that’s not what Little provided.
First he minimized the issue.
“One area where we really shine may surprise you,” Little said midway through his State of the State address. “The Tax Foundation ranks Idaho as having the third lowest property taxes in the country.”
Next he disowned it.
“The reality is, no property taxes are paid to state government,” he said. “No state official in this room can decide what local property taxes will be. Local governments alone set their budgets.”
And finally he passively handed the solution over to the same group of legislators who created the problem in the first place — chief among them, House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star.
So is it any surprise what they delivered?
There was no adjustment in the Homestead Exemption.
Even with a slight tweak in the circuit breaker means test, the State Tax Commission expects more than 200 families to lose this benefit.
Lawmakers threw some money at the problem. But how far does $117 million go?
By one estimate, it may cut less than 10% from the property taxes homeowners pay. Maybe it’s more. Or maybe it ends up merely slowing the pace of tax increases.
Meanwhile, the gains that nonhomeowners secured from this legislative shell game remain locked in place.
Actually, there are a bunch of questions about what comes next.
And the biggest uncertainty is where the money will come from in future years when the economy slows down.
None of which bothered Little.
When he vetoed what he called “a hodgepodge of policy items,” the governor offered technical concerns. How state funds are allocated in this bill might undermine state transportation bonding. It would disrupt a new state public defender program. And it would deprive local school districts of the ability to seek voter approval of supplemental and plant facility levies, as well as school construction bond issues, during an election in mid-March.
Nowhere did he give voice to the concerns of average Idaho homeowners.
Lawmakers addressed the impact on state highway bonding and public defense in a trailer bill, left the abolition of the March school election in place and then overrode Little’s veto.
Two out of three ain’t bad, the governor said.
So he took a victory lap.
“I’m also pleased the Legislature fixed concerns I identified in my veto of House Bill 292 — transportation bonding and public defense funding,” Little wrote. “The process worked, and we are getting real property tax relief done for Idahoans.”
Whatever this is, leadership this is not.
This is bystanding in the midst of a train wreck. — M.T.