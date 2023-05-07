Frustrated because what mattered to you — whether it was escalating property taxes on your home or securing adequate state support for public schools — took a back seat in a Legislature that vilified transgender children, doctors and librarians?
Blame the closed Idaho Republican primary election.
Alarmed because every time Idaho voters stand up for themselves — by rejecting the Legislature’s anti-teacher, so-called Luna laws in a 2012 referendum or bypassing legislative indifference by enacting Medicaid expansion via a 2018 initiative — the same Legislature returns to office?
Blame the closed Idaho Republican primary election.
Ever wonder how characters from the political fringe — whether it’s Janice McGeachin’s win as lieutenant governor in 2018 or Raul Labrador’s election as attorney general last year — hold office?
Blame the closed Republican primary election.
Annoyed that the political class can act with impunity — whether it’s trying to erase your ballot initiative rights or supporting the agenda of the Idaho Freedom Foundation while ignoring their own constituents?
Blame the closed Republican primary election for that, too.
The fact is you’re on the losing side of a rigged game.
Because it’s the dominant political party in Idaho, the GOP’s nominee is almost guaranteed to win office in the formal general election in November. The key is winning the GOP primary in the spring. And a decade ago, the Republican base went to work maximizing its clout by restricting access to the primary only to those willing to affiliate as Republicans.
That ousted not only Democrats, but also a lot of independents as well as those people who are reluctant to publicly declare themselves as a member of any political party.
What’s left is about 17% of the voting age public — or about a quarter of those who vote in the general election. So the smallest sliver of voters calls the shots.
When Gov. Brad Little won renomination last year, he did so with about 10% of Idaho’s eligible electorate. Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke’s share of the voting-age public came in at 9.2%. Labrador got about 10%.
The process is working as the GOP’s ideological, hyper-partisan base hoped. Last year’s GOP primary removed almost a dozen reasonable Republican senators and replaced them with the likes of Scott Herndon of Sagle, Dan “Don’t piss him off” Foreman of Moscow, Cindy Carlson of Riggins and Tammy Nichols of Middleton.
Even though the trend is moving in their direction, GOP insiders would love to further suppress the primary turnout. If they get their way, a lot of voters would be turned away at the polls because they didn’t declare their GOP affiliation months earlier.
That is unless voters take charge and reopen their own primary election.
Calling itself Idahoans for Open Primaries, a new coalition that includes the Idaho Task Force for Veterans for Political Innovation, North Idaho Women, Represent US Hope, the Hope Coalition and, most notably, the Reclaim Idaho movement, is offering Idahoans a chance to take charge of their own affairs.
But the organization is not content with merely replicating the top-two primary system operating in Washington state and California. Instead, the coalition believes that nothing short of a massive overhaul will right Idaho’s ship of state.
Assuming it can qualify for the 2024 ballot, the coalition’s initiative will ask voters to create the following system:
A top-four primary. Rather than nominating candidates from each party, voters of any affiliation can vote for any candidate and the top four candidates — whether they’re all Republicans, all Democrats or something in between — advance to the general election.
Ranked choice voting in the general election. Modeled after the system in Alaska and Maine, it works like this: Voters express a first, second and third preference. If nobody wins an outright majority, then the process of elimination begins. The least successful candidate is dropped and the second and third preferences of voters are split among the remaining candidates. The process continues until some one secures 50% plus one.
For such a complicated idea, it has a simple premise at its core: The larger group of people who participate in Idaho’s general election — not the faction of primary election voters — should have the last say.
But a policy wonk’s ideal may be a hard sell — both in lining up the 62,895 registered electors to sign a petition by May 1, 2024, and then persuading voters to pass it at the polls in November of next year.
Working to the coalition’s advantage is Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville’s organizational skills and his network of supporters and volunteers, the most up-to-date in the state.
The reformers have one more card to play — a collection of out-of-control, arrogant and outrageous lawmakers who are openly contemptuous of the voters.
After enduring another three or four months of that next year, voters ought to be beating a path to Mayville’s door. — M.T.