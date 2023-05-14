If you have reservations about passing the city of Lewiston’s requested tripling of the 1% franchise fee collected by Avista, you’re no doubt in good company.
The issue — which is up for a vote in Tuesday’s election — involves a fee the city is entitled to collect as compensation for the utility’s use of public rights of way. It generates $300,198 from electricity bills within the city and another $101,918 from Lewiston’s natural gas customers.
Unlike property taxes, there is no distinction based on whether a home is owner-occupied or a rental. In fact, the only utility customer exempted from paying it is the federal government.
How much you pay depends on how much electricity and natural gas you consume. More likely than not, that means the fee will fall more heavily on larger families in larger homes. So if you’re paying $100 a month for utilities, you’re now paying $1 a month in franchise fees.
The fee has not been increased since 1999 and the last time voters were asked to triple it — in 2017 — they rejected the idea by a margin of almost 2-to-1: 2,245 against, 1,306 for.
Mindful that some cities get much more — Coeur d’Alene collects a 5% fee while the level is set at 3% in Moscow — providing them with an alternative to property taxes, Lewiston officials are making another attempt.
But the optics have not improved in the past six years.
Fueled by a booming real estate market, property taxes on Nez Perce County homeowners rose as much as 41% last year — and landlords passed along their higher taxes to renters.
Inflation is running at levels not seen in four decades.
Such measures often risk becoming a referendum on City Hall. If so, it’s a target-rich environment for voters.
Maybe you’re disgruntled at a city that is letting your lawn burn up this summer because of irrigation restrictions imposed after the failure of the High Reservoir last winter.
Or, there’s the recent decision to forego a more costly-than-anticipated Orchards fire station.
You may even have heartburn about discussions to invest $10 million in upgrades to Community Park or roundabouts that seem more ornamental than necessary.
But keep these questions in mind as you go to the polls:
When was the last time you drove down 21st Street?
When was the last time you drove up 21st Street?
The city has other major improvement needs — Burrell Avenue and Main Street, for example — that exceed the reach of its $6 million street budget. But 21st Street is on the verge of collapse. Three dozen core samples taken earlier in the year revealed eroding pavement sitting atop river rock. Because there is no subbase, the street is subject to rutting and potholes.
Without some intervention, 21st Street could be reduced to a dirt road in a couple of years.
One option is an overlay, merely a Band-Aid.
Another is experimental. Assuming engineers find it feasible, the city could maintain the street for another decade using a fiber-slurry mix that imbeds some structural support within the pavement itself.
A permanent solution — one with a traditional life expectancy of 50 to 75 years — is a full reconstruction. Before the latest wave of hyper inflation, the estimated price tag came in at nearly $10 million.
Generating an additional $805,000 in utility fees might produce the revenue stream Mayor Dan Johnson hopes to leverage against a bond to accelerate the reconstruction.
It is not a totally foreign concept. Earlier in this century, former Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne leveraged anticipated federal highway funds toward bonding for an aggressive program to maintain and expand roads and bridges, which went a long way toward generating Idaho’s expansion.
Kempthorne campaigned tirelessly for his plan. In contrast, the city of Lewiston has not made much of an effort to mold public opinion behind this strategy.
But how do you plan to prevent 21st Street from falling apart? — M.T.
