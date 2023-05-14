If you have reservations about passing the city of Lewiston’s requested tripling of the 1% franchise fee collected by Avista, you’re no doubt in good company.

The issue — which is up for a vote in Tuesday’s election — involves a fee the city is entitled to collect as compensation for the utility’s use of public rights of way. It generates $300,198 from electricity bills within the city and another $101,918 from Lewiston’s natural gas customers.