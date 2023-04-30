If the people behind the $79 million Clarkston High School bond could not succeed, it’s doubtful anyone can.
To say the effort was well-organized is an understatement. It certainly matched the acumen on display across the Snake River six years ago when Lewiston approved a new high school of its own. Certainly the passage of that bond created some momentum in Lewiston’s sister city.
The case had been made. If you considered the anticipated expense of needed maintenance and upgrades, paying for new construction was nearly on par. More vital, however, was how an aged, obsolete high school was depriving Clarkston’s young people of the opportunities available to graduates of other communities who will compete with them in the job market. For instance, one student was turned away from welding classes for every two who were admitted.
To their credit, supporters made a good faith effort to line up private capital to ease pressure on taxpayers. As of Tuesday’s bond election, they were closing in on $6.75 million in pending pledges.
Their efforts enjoyed broad support from the community’s employers.
The electorate was engaged. As of Thursday, 50.07% of the district’s registered voters filled out a ballot — compared to 34.4% who turned out for the February 2022 school levy vote.
The volunteer network was sufficiently extensive to reach three-quarters of the households in downtown Clarkston.
There was never a question about need — just means.
With Thursday’s latest vote-counting, the measure claimed 51.82%, with a margin of 224. Not only is that the best showing of the four attempts Clarkston has made since 2011, it exceeds the 122-vote margin by which last year’s levy passed.
It’s all the more remarkable given Clarkston’s comparatively small tax base. The assessed value of the school district is about $1.6 billion — about one third of Lewiston’s $4.6 billion tax base. In other words, it costs a Clarkston household three times what it cost a Lewiston homeowner to build the same school.
In Clarkston’s case, that meant an estimated $1,000 premium to a typical homeowner — and that’s on top of inflation-generated tax increases.
With the exception of Idaho and Kentucky — which requi re school bonds to reach a two-thirds threshold — no state makes it more difficult to succeed. Washington imposes a 60% margin, a feature it shares with only a handful of states. Were Washington to follow the example in 30 states, where a simple majority is required, Clarkston would be on its way toward building a new school.
Instead, the supermajority threshold condemned three other Washington school bonds that had cleared 50% to failure Tuesday. A fifth failed to reach a simple majority.
That’s not the only obstacle Washington state places in the path of small, rural communities. The state imposes its sales tax on materials and services purchased by school construction. So what the state giveth in terms of $9.5 million in Clarkston school construction funds, it taketh away in terms of the $9.8 million in sale taxes and the cost of financing those expenses during the life of the bond.
But the Washington state Constitution does not say that providing modern schools — or the lack thereof — is a local burden.
It says: “It is the paramount duty of the state to make ample provision for the education of all children residing within its borders, without distinction or preference on account of race, color, caste, or sex.”
That question is now before the Washington Supreme Court, where Wahkiakum School District in Cathlamet is suing the state. Wahkiahum has not passed a school bond in 22 years.
But if the court’s handling of a similar issue in the McCleary case says anything, even if the calvary is coming, it won’t ride to Clarkston’s rescue any time soon.
That is, unless the community’s legislative delegation — Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, and Reps. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax, and Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy — somehow intervene.
At minimum, exempt schools from the sales tax and lower the threshold for bond passage.
If the people of Clarkston are going to work this hard at giving their children a better shot at success in life, the state of Washington ought not to make it impossible. — M.T.
