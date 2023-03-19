We live in a time where a continual barrage of information and events overwhelm the time available, even those of us who are retired. The following are summaries of events or people that each ideally needs a full opinion.

Now bankrupt, FTX (Futures Exchange) was a multibillion dollar crytocurrency exchange, partially used as a slush fund for radical leftist campaigns and programs. A partnership of FTX and Ukraine involved a cryptocurrency website for donation to Ukraine’s war effort. This partnership which existed before President Biden pledged $60 billion from U.S. taxpayers to Ukraine, took an unknown amount of money to invest in FTX, which then made significant donations to U.S. Democrats, and shortly after the 2022 midterms declared bankruptcy.