We live in a time where a continual barrage of information and events overwhelm the time available, even those of us who are retired. The following are summaries of events or people that each ideally needs a full opinion.
Now bankrupt, FTX (Futures Exchange) was a multibillion dollar crytocurrency exchange, partially used as a slush fund for radical leftist campaigns and programs. A partnership of FTX and Ukraine involved a cryptocurrency website for donation to Ukraine’s war effort. This partnership which existed before President Biden pledged $60 billion from U.S. taxpayers to Ukraine, took an unknown amount of money to invest in FTX, which then made significant donations to U.S. Democrats, and shortly after the 2022 midterms declared bankruptcy.
Hoping to save face, some Democratic politicians, such as Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., have vowed to forward the FTX campaign donations to charities, such as LGBTQ+ youth outreaches. The Democratic National Committee, the Democratic Senatorial and Congressional Campaign Committees say they will return donations by FTX’s founder, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). No statement yet what Biden will do with his donations.
FTX also funded the TOGETHER Trial study of 2020, which ignored the majority of random controlled clinical trials which showed benefit of a FDA approved drug against COVID-19, to conclude it was not effective against COVID-19. This flawed study is still quoted by public health bureaucrats and media.
One certain result of FTX’s failure will be a cryptocurrency crackdown, so the apparently legitimate bitcoin can’t stand in the way of plans to replace the dollar and institute a digital social-credit system, as currently operates in China. We won’t have access to money if we have said or done anything the Deep State, aka World Economic Forum (WEF), finds offensive. Switzerland’s Bank of International Settlements has helped create several countries’ digital currencies, which plan to have absolute control over people’s use of their money. Remember, the WEF’s printed material states, “You will own nothing and be happy.”
At the recent WEF meeting, “... the U.S. will soon create laws targeting hate speech.” So is free speech to be considered hate speech? And who gets to have “free speech,” meaning acceptable speech? Probably not Christians like Mark Houck, arrested at home by 30 SWAT-dressed FBI agents, for protecting his son at a pro-life gathering, or Catholics designated as terrorists by Biden’s Department of Justice memorandum.
American Medicine insiders have taken medicine off the rails. The AMA states the gender of newborns shouldn’t be on birth certificates, and supports the ghoulish transgender mutilations. The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG) in February blocked the American Association of Pro-life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG) from presenting at the annual meeting, generating congressional condemnation. Ninety percent of private practice OB-GYN doctors don’t do abortions. They know OB is all about live births.
In July 2022, President Joe Biden, when issuing his executive order on Protecting Access to Reproductive Services, said, “My administration will also protect a woman’s access to medications that are approved by the Food and Drug Administration — the FDA — like contraception, which is essential for preventative health care.” The logical assumption is the same protection will be provided for other women who might want other preventative and treatment care with other FDA-approved drugs, such as ivermectin. Once FDA approval is granted to a drug or device, approval for a specific illness, which is called “off-label” use, is not needed, and is very common in pediatrics and oncology. The omnibus spending bill has a provision to limit off-label use.
Vice President Kamala Harris seems to think she has the authority and competence to amend the Declaration of Independence. On Jan. 22 in Tallahassee, Fla., she said, “A promise we made in the Declaration of Independence that we each are endowed with the right to liberty and pursuit of happiness.” She believes the omitted parts — “we are endowed by Our Creator” and “the right to life” — aren’t important, especially when speaking at a pro-abortion rally.
Wokesters (progressives) can stop beating dead horses. Bret Stephens, a columnist for The New York Times editorial page on Feb. 22 wrote, “The Mask Mandates Did Nothing. Will Any Lessons Be learned?” Stephens now admits he was wrong (pic.twitter.com/P4oRf5ch5b), quoting Oxford epidemiologist Tom Jefferson, “There is no evidence that they made any difference.” Will the NYT be banned for disinformation?
On Feb. 26, the U.S. Department of Energy joined the FBI saying COVID-19 likely emerged from the Wuhan lab, as no evidence that a natural DNA sequence exists. The current U.S. House hearings show the previous duplicity with former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield clearly stating it was produced by “Gain of Function,” funded by the National Institutes of Health, an illegal action under U.S. law. Drs. Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins of the NIH kept Redfield (then CDC head) out of email loops concerning Gain of Function. Will the Energy Department the FBI, the House and Redfield also be banned for disinformation? Whenever in unison, CNN, NBC, YouTube, Twitter (before Musk), etc., attack or ignore a person or topic, you know it is true.
The Environmental Protection Agency chief, Michael Regan, speaking about the New Palestine, Ohio, freight train derailment, said with a straight face, “Trust the government.” This when EPA hazard workers were in full gear, and officials saying it’s OK to drink the yellow-green, putrid tap water, and for residents and their children to breathe foul-smelling contaminated air. Naturally, none of the state and federal officials will do that themselves. Norfork Southern Railroad, didn’t have representatives at earlier meetings, citing concerns about staff safety. People remember President Ronald Reagan’s tongue-in-cheek statement, “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”
There is an extremely good article by Dr. Naomi Wolf, of February 2023, titled “Have the Ancient Gods Returned?” found in her substack or LewRockwell.com. This elaborates on several of my recent opinions about the influence of Satan.