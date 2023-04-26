Idaho’s Fish and Game Department needs a facelift

Shelley Dumas

Here it is, a Lewiston Tribune exclusive. On today’s page, I am coming out of the phone booth and declaring myself a ... Democrat. That affiliation will remain until Idaho’s Legislature regains political balance and purposeful direction. Although I think independently, Democrats best represent my values.

I’m no stranger to politics. In a bid for junior high president, my supporters wore homemade campaign buttons that read: “Ding Dong Bell, Vote for Shell.” (Classy, huh?) I won. My opponent didn’t demand a recount.