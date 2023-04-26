Here it is, a Lewiston Tribune exclusive. On today’s page, I am coming out of the phone booth and declaring myself a ... Democrat. That affiliation will remain until Idaho’s Legislature regains political balance and purposeful direction. Although I think independently, Democrats best represent my values.
I’m no stranger to politics. In a bid for junior high president, my supporters wore homemade campaign buttons that read: “Ding Dong Bell, Vote for Shell.” (Classy, huh?) I won. My opponent didn’t demand a recount.
In 2008, I was a candidate for Idaho County commissioner. I lost. The election wasn’t “stolen.”
My parents were political opposites, yet their differences meshed in my childhood of broad interests. My political provenance evolved slowly, scripted by observations and influences. Now I’m a Democrat for good reasons.
———
Rural first grade was a transition from childhood freedoms to classroom confinement. Mrs. Huff was the perfect strategist for teaching a swarm of baby boomers to love school. Midway in that splendid year, I shoved a classmate. She cried. I lied. Mrs. Huff didn’t put me in a corner or call my parents. She didn’t need to. Teachers and parents set a high bar for expected behavior. I knew I had tripped over the invisible line of trust. That lesson of 70 years ago makes the trumpery of current politics a puzzle because we “learned better” than to justify misdeeds with falsehoods. Truth makes me a Democrat.
———
I was raised in northern Idaho’s Silver Valley — a huge mining district with silver in the ground and silver in miners’ pockets. The Coeur d’Alene River and Pine Creek were silvery with the sludge of mine waste. Barren hills were dotted with the silvered stalks of dead trees. Moving over the mountains from Kellogg to Pinehurst, we were spared the daily dose of lung-searing smelter smoke. Pinehurst was a healthier playground for curious kids but we regularly waded the gray water of “Lead Creek.” This was home. When a place is routinely familiar, it’s hard to “see the forest for the trees,” even when there are no trees to make a forest.
Returning from college I saw “home” with new eyes and the irony of the white rocks arranged to spell “Keep Idaho Green” on the denuded hillside. I made a green turn toward environmentalism and Democrats.
In 1885, prospector Noah Kellogg found his wandering jackass on a mineral outcrop. The mining blast began. For years afterward, the billboard brayed: “Welcome to Kellogg — the town discovered by a jackass and now inhabited by its descendants.”
In the pre-Christmas days of 1956, I saw a plush donkey in the window of Kellogg’s five-and-dime store. My heart was set on its arrival under the tree. Santa delivered. Apparently I had an early, subliminal affinity for donkeys — an inherent Democrat.
———
As the first college graduates of their respective families, my parents transferred their love of education to others. With economic stability, blinks of global awareness and demand for quality schools, my public education was top-notch. Parents and teachers united in advocating academic commitment and extracurricular involvement. Admittedly, historical perspectives were a tad whitewashed but the counterbalance was learning to think without the surrogate brain of electronics. Education was respected. Schools gloried at the center of communities.
The brilliance of our democracy provided two unique gifts: public land and public education. Some “right” (but wrong) politicians try to privatize both. Why? When did the education attack begin?
Funding shortfalls. Beleaguered teachers. Dilapidated buildings. Rancorous school boards. Scheming extremists. Is this the Idaho way?
Seductive red is not working well in our bluebird state. This is what I know: Schools are our test. We are failing. More Democrats in the Legislature would return public education to prominence.
History whispers that dictatorships begin with:
Dumbing down the citizenry with skeletal education, falsified information and manufactured hysteria.
Shutting down public schools, public libraries, voters’ rights and women’s liberties.
Shouting down oppositional voices. The operative word is “down.” Sensible Idahoans need to speak up. Silence is consensus.
Idaho’s strength is truth and knowledge. Speak up.
Dumas, of Grangeville, is an independent outdoorswoman.
