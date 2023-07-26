This year’s presidential debates will all be Republican Party events.
The Republican Party has the largest, most diverse field ever in the history of the party. Their platforms are from the far-right of Donald Trump to party centrists who want to move on from him and become a governing party again. They have no common theory of government. Primary voters need to decide many issues that affect both foreign policy and about what we do here in the United States. Democrats and Independents will also be watching.
The war in Ukraine, relations with China, funding and/or taking sides in foreign wars and revolutions are all issues that are part of what the U.S. spends money on in foreign affairs. The party is very divided. These issues also control what money the country has left for things at home. Let’s look at these issues.
For Ukraine: Should Russian dictatorship and genocide of Ukraine be allowed? Should the U.S. support Ukraine’s democracy and independence? Should NATO dissolve or not in the face of a Russian nuclear and invasion threat? Longstanding U.S. and NATO policy has been to respond with nukes if NATO is attacked or deliberately irradiated by Russia. Russia threatens to blow up Ukraine’s nuclear reactors and/or use nukes. Which candidate faces war issues head on with at least some specifics? Which ones just make vague platitudes and speak in generalities?
A related issue: The U.S. Department of Energy is in charge of making and selling (only to the U.S. government) American-made nuclear weapons under current law. The mission of the DOE is “to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions.” As happened in 2016, one candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, said he wants to eliminate this law and the entire department. Is the private making and sale of nukes a thing you are OK with? Are you OK with militias, cartels or your next door neighbor owning nukes? Are you OK with private sales of nukes to any or all foreign countries? Is this guy serious or ignorant?
For China: Should we bring manufacturing back to the U.S., especially critical defense manufacturing such as computer chips? Or should we keep exporting jobs and our national security? U.S. tariffs on stuff made in China are not paid by China. Those tariffs are added to the prices you pay when you buy a shirt, a tie or something else with parts made in China. You pay the tariffs; China doesn’t.
When the tariffs started, China closed its markets to American farm products. Then, Congress raised farm subsidies to make up for the lost exports. Your cost of living went up. You now pay the hidden taxes (tariffs) and for higher farm subsidies. The U.S. deficit went up, too. Does that make sense to you? This is both foreign and domestic policy.
Domestic policy: Three of the biggest party issues will be about spending, about existing U.S. debt, and about how to regain votes from younger women in small towns and suburbia whose votes are being lost over women’s health issues.
What does each candidate want to spend your money on? What do they want to take away from you? Which candidates are honest with you? Who give honest answers? Whose numbers add up? How will they pay for what they want to buy? Will they raise taxes or just put it on credit?
Do they want to pay down the debt? Some candidates want to pay existing bills; others do not. The party has been split since 2000, the last year the U.S. paid down our existing debt. How can they debate President Joe Biden on this?
Many new anti-abortion laws chase obstetricians and gynecologists to other states. The new laws criminalize treating pregnancy complications. They ignore real life decisions women and doctors face.
Women who want to be pregnant can’t because fertility treatments and in vitro fertilization are no longer available. Pregnant women in some states are now dying of complications that doctors fear to treat, such as ectopic pregnancies and miscarriages. Women already started to vote for their rights and their own abilities to make their own decisions about their health care in many states. Women in many states rejected big government politicians dictating their health care decisions.
The candidates will be asked how to fix these laws. Who dodges? Who repeats slogans? Republicans lost women in 2020 and 2022 on this issue. What is each candidate’s plan to stop losing women’s votes?
Sherry, of Lewiston, taught school and also worked for 30 years on Idaho state insurance laws.
