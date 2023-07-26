Patriots’ Day reminds us of what they fought for

This year’s presidential debates will all be Republican Party events.

The Republican Party has the largest, most diverse field ever in the history of the party. Their platforms are from the far-right of Donald Trump to party centrists who want to move on from him and become a governing party again. They have no common theory of government. Primary voters need to decide many issues that affect both foreign policy and about what we do here in the United States. Democrats and Independents will also be watching.