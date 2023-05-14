I explain to my grandchildren that not knowing history is like having amnesia. You won’t know who you really are and can be mercilessly taken advantage of. This applies to knowing your country’s history and world history.
Why do we hear so frequently that everything seems wrong in America and the world?
So many entities are continually lying to us: our churches of all denominations, most all of the media and politically weaponized governmental agencies who consider many of us, especially Christians, to be full of disinformation and therefore enemies of the state.
The formerly revered FBI colludes with media in weekly meetings to suppress truth, and it arrests parents for speaking at school board meetings.
There is the horrendous and sickening chemical and surgical mutilation of children, who are “gender confused.” This is supported by the American Medical Association and some pediatric groups. These are often authorized by the child protective services, which are arresting parents who are trying to protect their children.
Washington state has passed laws stating that children don’t need parental approval for these child abuse procedures.
There is the garbage on TVs, computers and cellphones. Much of what children are being forced to learn, such as critical race theory, forces them to state they are inherently and irredeemably racist for being white, the very skin color God made them. He made all of us the skin color he wanted us to be. Children are being psychologically manipulated, using education as therapy.
There are the various competing groups of elites selling their souls for the temporary power to run the world. They in turn are being controlled by the unseen evils that are the movers of modern civilization.
There are numerous previous histories of similar types of events. All of the ancient civilizations had gods, and the people were bound to them.
What changed human history away from those evils and occasioned the twilight of the gods? And why are these practices reappearing now?
I believe we are dealing with evil that had been restrained by the events of 2,000 years ago, by the “... message of forgiveness, salvation and eternal life in the death and resurrection of the messiah, Jesus” spreading throughout the world. So wrote Jonathan Cahn in “The Return of the Gods” in 2022.
The Judeo-Christian philosophy led to the Magna Carta in 1215, the first written principle that the king and government were not above the law. This foundational concept preceded our Constitution (1787) and Declaration of Independence (1776).
Evils have been unleashed because of humanity’s turning away and intentional suppression of acknowledging there is someone greater than you and I — our creator, God.
Israelites and gentiles alike worshiped other gods, even sacrificing their sons and daughters to specific gods.
In the U.S., more than 65 million have been sacrificed to these gods, first by pre-birth genocide (abortion), then by post-birth genocide and now by transgender mutilations.
The Greeks , Babylonians and Romans thought of these gods as good or evil. The Bible considers them only as evil.
There is the usurpation of the rainbow, God’s sign of love for humanity, by those claiming evil is good and good is evil.
They are parading the statue of the “god” Baal in New York City. These gods have directed human history in the past, and are now more determined than ever.
Again, Cahn wrote: “To the modern mind the gods did not exist, and few would serve them if they believed they did exist. So the gods came back in disguise. ... They came as spirits of enlightenment, freedom and power; they came as secular gods, new gods, alternate gods (AI, money). We will reveal how the gods are working and moving in all that is taking place around us, how they are initiating social upheavals and cultural revolutions, indwelling our politics, transforming our world, and even ourselves. ... The mystery revealed in this book will touch the sacred cows of our culture and age. ...”
This would include the local police and FBI not timely releasing the manifesto of the transgender shooter, Audrey Hale, who killed three children and three adults at a Christian school in Nashville almost two months ago. She has become the victim, demonstrating the power of evil.
As Cahn wrote, “They inhibit our institutions, walk the halls of our governments, cast votes in our legislatures, guide our corporations, ... perform on our stages and teach in our universities. They saturate our media, direct news cycles. ... They incite new movements and ideologies and convert others to their ends. They instruct our children and initiate them into their ways. They incite the multitudes. They drive otherwise rational people into irrationality and some into frenzies, just as they had done in ancient times.”
What else explains toddlers being exposed to pornographic “drag queen” events or “literature” that if read by an adult on TV would result in arrest, but is in public libraries and required to be taught in public classrooms.
Or hordes of the young in a mass phenomenon of violent frenzies, rioting, looting and destroying just because they can. This collective, mass civilizational possession involves our entire culture. All of this has been planned many decades for the moral deterioration to manifest itself in graphic denials of God’s laws for a just and purposeful life.
What else explains the metamorphosis of women so that some have nothing maternal about them, shown by bragging of their pre-birth genocides (abortions)?
The female-male paradigm has been intentionally blurred so that the newest Supreme Court justice cannot define what a woman is. The woke culture defines them as “chest-feeders” and “people with uteruses.”
As what has happened with women now, the same is occurring with the deconstruction of men, referring to anything male as “toxic masculinity,” replacing their weapons for protection of their family with lipstick and dresses, and unfairly competing in women’s sports.
These are signs of evil filling the void.
My allowed word limit only scratches the surface of Cahn’s book. Please read it and follow him on YouTube.
In another matter, my Washington Medical Commission public hearing is May 24-26. It’s on Zoom, voice only for the public at wmc.wa.gov.
Eggleston, M.D., is a retired ophthalmolgist. His email address is rjegglestonmd@gmail.com.