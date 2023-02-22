The Idaho Legislature’s latest attack on libraries is not about separating kids from pornography.
It’s about bringing libraries to heel by forcing them to submit to those who hold their values superior to those of others, perhaps yours.
This latest measure — cosponsored by freshman Sen. Cindy Carlson, R-Riggins — omits the most odious feature of last year’s aptly titled House Bill 666, that of subjecting librarians to a stint in the local jail.
But it employs just about every other legal mechanism available to intimidate librarians from doing their jobs. If you doubt it, just listen to last week’s state Capitol presentation in which Carlson joined Blaine Conzatti, director of the Family Policy Center.
The bill has drawn attention for the graphic descriptions of what it seeks to excise from libraries in the name of protecting impressionable young people: “nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, sado-masochistic, ... intimate sexual acts, normal or perverted, ... masturbation, ...lewd exhibition of the genitals. ...”
Dig a little deeper, however, and you’ll find the same vague standards that characterized House Bill 666:
l “Any material harmful to minors.”
l “The depictions of any material or any performance, or any description or representation in whatever form, that, as a whole, has the dominant effect of substantially arousing sexual desire in persons under eighteen years of age.”
Under Carlson’s bill, anytime anyone thinks a library has distributed “any material harmful to minors” or aroused the sexual desire of a youngster, it will have invited a lawsuit seeking $10,000 per claim.
Even if the library wins, it loses. Unlike most civil cases, the library may not be able to recover its legal costs if the case brought against it is deemed to be frivolous.
What comes next?
“Now here’s where things get kind of cool the way we’ve designed this bill,” Conzatti said. “Insurance companies don’t want to pay out damages. They don’t want to defend their clients. And so what they will do is they will change their policies. ... And those policies are going to say: ‘Hey, you have to remove those books. Right?’ And it’s going to be the insurance companies that are going to create the policies that end up driving the schools and driving the libraries to finally pull these books off the shelves because they don’t want to be exposed to liability.”
So it may start with efforts to yank “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe or “This Book is Gay” by James Dawson.
There, it will not stop.
The narrow-minded have no use for the enlightenment that gave birth to this nation’s libraries.
Their assault is many-pronged and unrelenting.
Last year, there were 1,059 attempts to ban or restrict materials reported to the Office for Intellectual Freedom of the American Library Association. Nearly 2,100 titles are targeted.
And in Idaho:
l The Meridian Library District may be disbanded.
l The Nampa School Board last year banned nearly two dozen books from its library.
l Boundary County Library Director Kimber Glidden resigned last summer amid pressure to ban books that were not even in her collection.
“Nothing in my background could have prepared me for the political atmosphere of extremism, militant Christian fundamentalism, intimidation tactics and threatening behavior currently being employed in the community,” Glidden wrote.
l The Kuna School District has placed 25 titles flagged by lawmakers under restricted access.
l Delaney Daly quit 10 months after accepting a job as children’s library supervisor at Coeur d’Alene.
What’s next to be culled?
Give Conzatti his due. He’s not shy. He’s a theocrat: “Government officials are God’s ministers who administer God’s justice through the power of the sword. ...And that is exactly the role of God’s law in the public square today.”
Of course, Conzatti answers to no one other than those who pay his expenses.
Carlson, on the other hand, was chosen in a democratic election to stand up for your rights.
You may want to call her.