Enough is enough.
The Republican Party committees in Nez Perce, Lewis and Latah counties are censuring Rep. Lori McCann because she supported the Idaho Launch grant program that provides an $8,000 grant to Idaho resident students seeking education and training in the career technical fields.
She was the only state representative or senator in our region who had the foresight or fortitude to back this grant program. But because she supported providing state funds to Idaho residents looking for the education necessary to secure an in-demand, living wage job, she’s been called a “socialist” by the county Republican committees and received no support from the rest of the state delegation.
So tell us, all you ideologically pure committees and politicians: What makes your cause so righteous that you can ignore the needs of the rural portions of your districts? Is it indifference or just plain ignorance? Either way, it’s not serving the interests of the constituents that you claim to represent. Perhaps it’s time you engaged in a learning experience yourselves.
Senate Bill 1167 was introduced during the 2023 Idaho legislative session for the purpose of enabling the Workforce Development Council to coordinate the state’s policy to match Idaho students with Idaho jobs in in-demand fields. Primarily these jobs would be in the blue-collar career technical fields, such as plumbing, welding, machinists, electricians, millwrights, etc.
Currently there are not enough people entering the trades to meet the demand for the workers needed to fulfill these jobs in Idaho. All these professions require training beyond a high school education to be certified or licensed to practice. That training can be provided through an apprenticeship, a community college or a private company and, if successfully completed, will easily result in immediate employment at a living wage.
The advantages of these careers to rural Idaho are that many of them are in demand locally. They also pay a sufficient wage that allows the worker to live close to home and commute to work, or they can be set up in a shop in your hometown.
Are you a qualified diesel mechanic? You can set up shop anywhere you want right now and people will beat a path to your door.
The owner of the rock crusher near my place needs a machinist to repair a roller shaft. The machinist in Spokane is six weeks out. He’s trying for one of the semi-retired machinists in Lewiston to get it fixed this week.
The demand is there, but the trained personnel are aging out.
Every rural community in our region — from Potlatch to Riggins, Elk River to Genesee — needs more warm bodies in the form of young families living in their town. City councils, service organizations, school boards and search and rescue teams all need an influx of young talent. Too many young people leave our rural communities for the lack of well-paying jobs. Greater access to career technical education can help solve that problem.
SB 1167 threw a lifeline in that direction, and only McCann supported it. Now the local Republican powers that be are condemning her for it.
So to all of you committees and politicians who don’t want to see taxpayer money going in this direction, what is your no-money plan to solve this problem? I doubt that you even are cognizant of what’s going on in your rural district portions.
If you are, then I want to see your solution to this situation and I mean right now.
Show us your plan by Wednesday of this week, either in this newspaper or on your websites.
Show us your plan, and don’t even think of offering an excuse.
Now for all you liberal Democrats who are enjoying my chastisement of the Republicans, you can drop that smug smile off your face right now. On this issue of technical education and rural Idaho, you’ve been just as useless as they are. For better than 40 years now, the entire lot of you — state representatives, senators, county committees and supporters — have paid lip service at best to technical jobs anywhere in Idaho. To you, the world revolves around Friendship Square and the University of Idaho in Moscow. You folks have been practicing an active neglect of every rural portion of all the counties in our region that entire time.
At a Democratic campaign forum in Deary several years ago, I listened to a Democrat supporter tell the audience that if you didn’t go to college, you’d probably end up as a truck driver. Well, right now a truck driver with a commercial driver’s license can easily get a job that pays $80,000 to $100,000 a year if they are willing to work.
What’s the average starting salary of a political science major with a four-year college degree and $50,000 in school loan debt? Also, how many of those jobs are available in Winchester or White Bird?
Thursday in Lewiston, the Idaho Job Service held an open house for those people interested in career technical education. The demand for plumbers, electricians, heating, venting and air conditioning installers, mechanics, utility linemen, carpenters and heavy equipment operators is insatiable. If we can’t meet that demand, we aren’t going to be able to attract businesses that will enable our region to grow or to provide our young people with a reason to settle and raise a family here.
Right now would be a good time to rethink your opposition to programs that take people in that direction.
So to all the county Republican Party committees: Get off your ideological high horse.
To all the region’s state representatives and senators: Get out into your district and find out what the real needs of the communities are.
To all of you: Get off McCann’s case. She at least did something for us, which is a whale of a lot more than you’re doing.
Hassoldt is a field forester who lives in Kendrick.