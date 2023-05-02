Brent Regan, the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee chairperson who has pushed some of the most extreme politics in the state, correctly nailed a key problem with an important bill passed and signed into law during the last Idaho legislative session, and which very much needs a fix.

House Bill 138 was intended to merge into one date the state’s primary elections. Putting aside the merits of that basic idea, what the bill was not intended to do was to eliminate the state’s presidential primary election. The way it was written, however, that is apparently what it did.