I spent the last few days with family in Montana. It is a long trip over to the Paradise Valley but a pretty one. The Interstate 90 corridor, being a major highway, was full of summer travelers and lots of trucks. As is per usual in summer, road construction was going full bore and there were many delays and many crazy drivers.
One of my pet peeves of all time is when cars do not slow down for construction. Not only is it illegal not to slow down, but it is so dangerous.
I got to experience that first-hand on the trip home when our truck, pulling our camp trailer south of Coeur d’Alene, blew an oil hose and died immediately on a hill.
I promptly put on the hazard lights but people didn’t bat an eye as they zoomed by at 70 miles per hour. I can’t say enough kind words about the Idaho State Police for their quick response to my call. They immediately coned off the lane around our vehicle, creating a safer barrier for our vehicles, ourselves and our puppies.
Still, people drove like maniacs.
Admonishment for the day: Slow down, be careful and remind yourself that getting wherever you are going safely is most important.
So now that I have digressed at the beginning of this column, I must add that while perusing through the papers when we got home, I saw we may have a new ballot initiative for the 2024 election to remove our closed primary as well as change to a ranked choice voting system with top primary winners advancing to the general election.
I must admit that I initially saw no real need for the closed GOP primary. In a state as Republican as Idaho, the argument that too many Democrats were crossing over in the primary to vote for the weakest GOP candidate to improve the chances for a Democratic win in the general was weak.
While I have no doubt that occasionally was indeed happening, the numbers were small and seldom have made a difference in outcome.
However, the Idaho GOP wanted just those people who were committed to their principles to be voting in their primary, so they went through the process to require one to register as a Republican prior to voting as one.
I understand that philosophy. It’s their primary and they should get the candidate they want without any outside tampering.
That process has caused angst for many in this state who are true independents and don’t want to belong to any party. And while you don’t have to register to vote as a Democrat in the primary, there are many states that make you pick one or the other. So we are not unique in the existing process.
Enter now the “Open Primaries Initiative.”
They have already had problems with this initiative as the attorney general says the initiative addresses two issues and state law only allows one on each initiative.
But the initiative has been submitted and should it be approved, the group will soon be out seeking signatures across the state.
Here are some thoughts to consider before signing:
No. 1: Do you believe that a political party — left, right, neutral or whatever — doesn’t have the right to choose its candidate in a manner its members feel is most fitting?
No. 2: Do you really want a general election where you may only have candidates from one party on the ballot? Having watched this across the state line in Washington, it does happen.
Finally, I’m not sure it isn’t an illusion that some are imagining the “people’s choice.” In a state like Idaho with so many conservatives, there are some who think that this type of ranking will give voters the chance to push a more moderate individual across the finish line.
But that will only happen if there is a moderate in the general election for Democrats to support over a candidate who has the support of the rank-and-file conservatives. It could do that, I suppose.
But it also will silence two sides of the coin and, just as likely, it may make Democrats extinct in Idaho.
Agidius represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho House. She lives in Moscow.
