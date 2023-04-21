Idaho’s presidential primary election — which dates back to 1976 when Sen. Frank Church, D-Idaho, and Ronald Reagan were the state’s Democratic and Republican preferences — is no more.
For that, you can thank the Idaho GOP, a key House committee and Gov. Brad Little.
But don’t get the idea this was some well-thought-out diabolical plot to disenfranchise the voters. This was more like a bunch of toddlers with their shoelaces tied together stumbling all over themselves.
At the time of Idaho’s first presidential primary, Church was very much in the hunt for the Democratic nomination against Jimmy Carter — and Reagan’s challenge to President Gerald Ford was viable right up to the time of the Republican National Convention in Kansas City later that summer.
Since then, however, it’s been an afterthought. Idaho’s late-in-the-cycle primary came long after the nomination fights had been settled.
For a time, Idaho Democrats got around that by holding caucuses earlier in the year — having a noticeable effect in 2008 when the state delivered a serious boost to the presidential fortunes of Barack Obama.
The GOP did the same thing four years later, holding a caucus in March in order to give Mitt Romney’s bid for the nomination earlier momentum.
In the hopes of drawing presidential campaigns to the Gem State, the GOP reverted to a March presidential primary in 2016 — and in 2020, Idaho Democrats joined them.
The state did not get much for its estimated $2.7 million investment. Except for fundraising excursions with Sun Valley’s wealthy donor class or an occasional tarmac news conference at Boise’s airport, Idaho did not see much of the candidates or their campaigns.
Moreover, the quick succession of a presidential primary in March followed by the state’s own primary election in May confused voters. Turnout dropped in the second election, often with real consequences.
Already this year, the GOP legislative leadership was in the process of eliminating the ability of schools to hold supplemental levy and bond elections in March.
So in a straightforward fashion, lawmakers proceeded to move the March presidential primary back to May — with minor opposition from far-right legislators, including Lewiston Rep. Mike Kingsley and Sens. Cindy Carlson, R-Riggins, and Dan “Don’t piss him off” Foreman, R-Moscow.
Then a strange thing happened.
Someone noticed a drafting error. Rather than simply rescheduling the presidential primary, the bill eliminated the election altogether.
As a remedy, the sponsors drafted a “trailer bill” with the correct verbiage.
Again, it easily cleared the Senate — with some opposition from Carlson, Foreman and their ideological brethren.
But when it got to the House State Affairs Committee on March 30, the wheels came off — thanks to none other than state Republican Party Chairperson Dorothy Moon.
Moon complained about being left outside the loop and suggested she’d move the presidential primary to February to make Idaho more attractive to national campaigns.
As the morning State Affairs Committee session drew to a close, however, the trailer bill died for lack of a motion.
No problem. All Gov. Little had to do was to veto the original bill and Idaho voters would retain their voice in the 2024 presidential primaries. Little had to know what had happened. He certainly had plenty of time to find out. He waited until 5:43 p.m. — hours after the State Affairs Committee failed to act — to sign the bill into law. And by the time the Legislature adjourned for the year a week later, that’s where things stood.
All of which is a bit odd when you consider what’s left — a return to the caucus system. Lower participation — 45,000 Republicans engaged in the 2012 caucus vs. 222,000 who voted in the 2016 primary — favors the ideological base that is waging a political civil war against Little’s more establishment wing of the Republican Party.
And what about Moon?
Moving Idaho’s presidential convention delegate selection process into February, as she wants, carries a risk. Only a handful of states are allowed to hold elections or caucuses that early in the process and Idaho is not among them. Should Moon proceed, she could fall under the Republican National Committee’s super penalty — which would leave the Gem State with less than half of its delegates at the GOP convention.
Taxpayers pay for primary elections.
Parties cover the bill for caucuses and the last one nearly broke the Idaho GOP’s finances. As NPR noted in 2012, the Ada County GOP spent so much money — about $35,000 — staging a caucus at Boise State University’s Taco Bell Arena that it had nothing left to help its own candidates in the fall campaign.
So the voters lost.
The candidates lost.
And the GOP may find itself out in the cold.
There’s an easy enough fix. Call lawmakers back into special session and pass the trailer bill.
Little says he’s in no mood to do so.
“It’s not up to me anymore,” he said Wednesday.
True enough: Idaho voters gave lawmakers the constitutional authority to call themselves back into special session.
Maybe they’ll exercise the trust Idahoans showed in them, go back to work and fix their mistake.
Maybe not.
Either way, this comedy of errors is a classic example of Hanlon’s razor: “Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.” — M.T.