JEERS ... to Idaho’s right-wing social media.
Outlets such as the Idaho Tribune and Action Idaho are credited with hounding Idaho’s Teacher of the Year Karen McManus Lauritzen, a Post Falls fourth grade educator, out of the state.
Drawing the nation’s attention is an emerging narrative about the Gem State: Its intolerance is generating an exodus of medical doctors, professional women of child-bearing age, progressives, librarians and teachers.
But what about the methods? Idaho Tribune and Action Idaho targeted Lauritzen’s free speech.
Action Idaho harvested Lauritzen’s social media posts debunking the notion that critical race theory was taught in Idaho classrooms. But she’s correct. As hard as former Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin tried, she couldn’t find proof that CRT — a college-level concept — had somehow permeated Idaho’s public school classrooms.
What’s worse, says Action Idaho, Lauritzen encouraged the public to “vote for people who care about education.”
That’s hardly revolutionary — unless you happen to live in the Panhandle, where the right-wing zealots have taken a wrecking ball to North Idaho College and the schools in Priest River.
According to the Idaho Tribune, one of Lauritzen’s offenses included this post: “This year was challenging. Not so much because of covid. Teachers can handle that. It was the Legislature who cares more about their overlords at the IFF (Idaho Freedom Foundation) than students and educators. Quit voting them in, Idaho.”
That’s less an opinion than an observable fact. The IFF opposes public education and keeps its legislative acolytes on a short leash.
The outlet also found that Lauritzen had posted in 2021: “Pride Night with CDA pride. Love is love! What an amazing night.”
So what? Was Lauritzen alone in celebrating Pride Night?
As she told the Boston Globe earlier this month, Lauritzen moved on to a university job in Illinois.
“I should have felt celebrated and should have felt like this is a great state, and, honestly, it was one of the toughest years I have ever had teaching, not only with my community but with parents questioning every decision I made as well,” she said.
Lauritzen’s views do not make her an outlier. Substantial numbers — if not a majority — of Idahoans agree with her.
Intimidating free speech never stops with one person. It metastasizes. Today, it’s someone expressing a left-of-center view. Tomorrow, it could be your letter to the Lewiston Tribune endorsing former President Donald Trump or denigrating Black Lives Matter.
Take note: Northern Idaho’s thought police are watching.
JEERS ... to Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield and Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke.
A week after the Idaho Statesman’s editorial board called them out on it, they’ve remained missing in action about how Idaho Teacher of the Year Karen McManus Lauritzen was harassed out of the state by right-wing media outlets.
Little, who has spent five years in office meticulously expanding education opportunities in the state — often facing headwinds from the IFF and its minions — issued a less-than-robust comment to the Twin Falls Times-News this week:
“I’m sorry she feels that way,” Little said. “I’ve known all the other Teachers of the Year and, believe me, they all sing a different story. ... That is not the case for most Teachers of the Year, of all of them I’ve known. They’ve all been great advocates.”
As Times-News columnist Jeremy J. Gugino wrote Thursday, that hardly recommends the governor for a mention in “Profiles in Courage.”
From Critchfield, the state’s elected education advocate, you’ve heard nothing.
Bedke, a man who has been at the center of Idaho state government for almost a quarter-century, also has been silent.
If they won’t defend the free speech rights of an embattled educator, why would Little, Critchfield and Bedke do anything to protect yours?
JEERS ... to Spokane Mayor — and former KLEW-TV anchor — Nadine Woodward.
What was she doing Sunday rubbing shoulders with former state Rep. Matt Shea?
Shea was booted out of his own GOP caucus in the Washington House of Representatives after an independent investigator — hired by the Legislature — noted his support for a holy war in which males who refuse to submit should be killed.
Shea, the investigative report said, “presents a present and growing threat of risk to others through political violence.”
Yet here was Woodward getting on the stage with Shea at a Christian nationalist event featuring Pastor Sean Feucht. You can watch it all here: bit.ly/3sr1JW6.
That kind of video is political kryptonite for a mayor up for reelection, so Woodward instantly disavowed Shea — and suggested she had no idea he would be at the event. For his part, Shea noted the venue had been planned for weeks and that he had filmed a video promoting it.
“Woodward chose to go up on that stage with Shea, and she stood rapt as he was praying, eyes closed, hands open toward heaven, his hand on her shoulder, smiling and nodding — and she never betrayed a hint of discomfort with any of it, right up to the hug she gave Shea at the end,” noted the Spokesman-Review’s Shawn Vestal. “You can believe your own eyes or you can believe what the mayor says. You sure can’t believe both.”
CHEERS ... to one of Lewiston’s finest, police officer Josh Rigney.
Four years ago, Rigney was ambushed at his home by a man identified as Daniel Cook Jr. One shot broke five ribs and struck a lung. The second injured his knee. Cook continued on his rampage until police shot and ultimately killed him. No one else was hurt.
On the road to recovery, Rigney endured 10 days of hospitalization, six surgeries and the loss of two-thirds of his kneecap.
In her follow-up earlier this month, the Lewiston Tribune’s Kerri Sandaine found a man with an incredible spirit.
“I’d do it all over again with the same outcome,” he said. “Another thing I’ve learned is that you can’t let it make you bitter. You have to balance humanity and compassion with this job.” — M.T.