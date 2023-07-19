Let’s take a moment to think about firearm violence and the threat it poses to the lives, health and psyche of Americans.
Firearms are a significant cause of death in the U.S. While “mass shootings” receive a huge amount of press coverage and are increasing in number, they actually account for a small number of the fatalities because of guns. Bigger causes of death are suicide and person-to-person violence.
The number of deaths in the U.S. is not small. In 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there were 306,000 deaths by injury. Automobile injuries accounted for 45.404 deaths, poisonings 111,830 (90% were drug overdoses) and 48,830 involved firearms.
As a point of reference, heart disease was the biggest category at 695,000 deaths, followed by cancer (605,000) and COVID-19 (416,000) deaths. So while firearms are not the leading cause of death, in 2021 they were involved more times that of automobile accidents.
For some age groups — such as children, who are less likely to have heart disease, cancer or an overdose — firearms can be a leading cause of death.
Gun deaths happen in places where there are a large number of guns or a high rate of gun ownership.
The U.S. has a high gun-ownership rate and an associated higher death rate than most countries. The U.S. firearm death rate is five times that of France or Canada and 10 times that of Germany, Spain or Australia. Venezuela, Columbia, Guatemala and Honduras have greater gun death rates than we do.
In the U.S., deaths occur more often in the South and in rural areas, which also have higher rates of gun ownership. Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island have low rates of gun death as compared to Mississippi, Louisiana, New Mexico, Alabama and Wyoming, where the rate is five times higher.
Estimates are that there are 400 million firearms in the U.S.
Some want to focus on a specific type of gun, the semi-automatic rifle. Some want to focus on the mental health aspects of gun violence. I am not sure what the answer is. But I have some thoughts on how to come together to look at the problem and make progress.
Some of my thoughts echo what we have done in the past with other similar issues.
First, I would be sure to talk a common language. Talk about gun or firearm safety. No one likes to be controlled but almost everyone appreciates improving the safety of a situation. It likely will be more conducive to collaboration if the goal is protection and safety, not control.
I would say that “control” is not in our culture, nor is it possible with 400 million guns in people’s hands now.
Second, I would create a independent and impartial agency similar to the Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to collect and analyze firearm injuries and deaths. NHTSA led to improvements in automobiles as well as roadways, signage and rules (such as speed limits) that have significantly changed the automobile death and injury rates.
Third, I would have the firearms industry assume some of the responsibility for the adverse occurrences of their products. Automobile manufacturers and others have developed nongovernmental organizations that test and report to the public and the government on issues of safety. And those manufacturers have a requirement to report their findings. If they do not, they are liable for the injuries.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the Automotive Safety Council are nongovernmental collaboratives to improve highway travel. This could be a model for firearms.
Lastly, one needs to recognize that mental health concerns are certainly a part of community safety. But there should be an understanding that the vast majority of people with mental health issues do not cause gun violence and are more likely to be a victim than a shooter.
A focus on keeping a deadly force away from someone intent on using that force destructively should likely be part of any program. It isn’t the mental health issue that is the sole concern. It is the situation of disordered thinking in combination with a firearm that leads to the deaths.
No one would willingly present a gun to someone intent on either self-harm or mayhem.
“Red flag” laws allow for the protection of the individual and the community if a significant mental health issue presents itself.
Universal background checks and a brief waiting period (a cooling-off period) on gun purchase also provide a barrier between a weapon and an ill individual intent on harm.
Again, the “mental health” problem is the combination of disordered thinking and a device that can cause great harm or death very quickly. Disrupting that connection can help.
I think this approach is pragmatic and reasonable. It uses a process improvement orientation on a problem that causes more than 45,000 fatalities each year. It looks at gun deaths and injuries through a public health frame and can result in decreasing the events that shatter families and communities.
And it isn’t “control,” just reasonable safety precautions.
Rusche, of Clarkston, is a retired physician who served six terms in the Idaho House.
