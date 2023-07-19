Public service means answering to the public

Let’s take a moment to think about firearm violence and the threat it poses to the lives, health and psyche of Americans.

Firearms are a significant cause of death in the U.S. While “mass shootings” receive a huge amount of press coverage and are increasing in number, they actually account for a small number of the fatalities because of guns. Bigger causes of death are suicide and person-to-person violence.