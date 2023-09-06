Public service means answering to the public

I just returned from a family vacation and was astounded to read Mike Kingsley’s Turnabout of July 29. Two things struck me. First was the attempt to vilify librarians as pornographers. The second was the hypocrisy in claiming that these Idaho Republican legislators are looking out for Idaho children.

First, I dare those legislators to go into a public library and actually see what is going on. They will see caring staff working to meet the information and communication needs of a diverse population. And although it bothers the GOP right wing, those needs include information on sexual growth during adolescence, same-sex parents, gender confusion and maybe even the role of cross-dressing in performance.

