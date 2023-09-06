I just returned from a family vacation and was astounded to read Mike Kingsley’s Turnabout of July 29. Two things struck me. First was the attempt to vilify librarians as pornographers. The second was the hypocrisy in claiming that these Idaho Republican legislators are looking out for Idaho children.
First, I dare those legislators to go into a public library and actually see what is going on. They will see caring staff working to meet the information and communication needs of a diverse population. And although it bothers the GOP right wing, those needs include information on sexual growth during adolescence, same-sex parents, gender confusion and maybe even the role of cross-dressing in performance.
Think Jackie Gleason, Johnny Carson, Flip Wilson as Geraldine and Robin Williams as Mrs. Doubtfire. But I doubt that they will see pornography as defined in federal or state law.
Federal law states (Alberts v. California, 1957) that pornography was material that “the average person, applying contemporary community standards would find that the material appeals to a prurient interest in sex and whether the material was utterly without redeeming social value.”
Supreme Court Associate Justice Potter Stewart famously said he couldn’t define pornography, but knew it when he saw it.
Idaho law agrees that calling something pornographic is difficult:
Idaho Code 18-1514 (6)a ii: “Nothing herein contained is intended to include or proscribe any matter which, when considered as a whole, and in context in which it is used, possesses serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value for minors, according to prevailing standards in the adult community, with respect to what is suitable for minors.”
Calling the contents of public libraries pornographic seems to be a personal opinion, and limitation of access to public books in a public library (supported by everyone’s tax dollars) should require more than Kingsley’s (or Sen. Cindy Carlson’s or any individual’s) opinion. It should meet the standards of law.
Why should Kingsley’s opinion or, for that matter, the opinion of the Idaho Freedom Foundation be more important than mine or than the vast majority of Idahoans?
Libraries include caring professionals to help provide accurate material “as a whole, and in context” that possess educational, health, artistic or scientific value. With all the material available — from Super Bowl halftime shows to music videos and online gaming — why go after the individuals who are trying to help kids? Could it be that learning about families with gay parents is more threatening?
The second thing that rubbed me the wrong way was the claim that these legislators were protecting children. Rather than threatening librarians, they refuse to deal with the real issues of kids and adolescents.
Problems like maternal death and complications of pregnancy, drug and alcohol use and the consequent automobile accidents and overdoses are more dire than books on topics that bother legislators’ sensitivity.
These are same people who wanted to close child care centers and preschools rather than accept federal money appropriated for that purpose. They want to criminalize the treatment of trans individuals. They refuse to support maternity care or study Idaho’s failures in this realm by defunding the Maternity Mortality Review Committee and refusing to cover postpartum care from Medicaid for more than 60 days.
They are in the process of removing the health insurance of 40,000-plus low-income Idahoans on Medicaid. Half of them are kids.
They have made it more difficult to assure childhood immunizations. They have made it hard to deliver appropriate clinical care and have driven physicians from the state. They have refused to consider harm reduction strategies such as Narcan distribution in addressing the opioid epidemic. They tried to move public, taxpayer money for public schools into the pockets of private and religious schools.
If you should ever get these legislators to show themselves out in the community (not likely given their history), talk to them about what real protection of children is.
Maybe you will get a reasonable answer rather than the hypocrisy and posturing displayed in the July 29 opinion piece. I am not holding my breath.
Rusche, of Clarkston, is a retired physician who served six terms in the Idaho House.