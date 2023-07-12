Jerry Carr was a classmate of mine at Longfellow Elementary School in Spokane from grades three to seven. As a third grader, I developed a concern for Jerry. Part of my concern was based upon his infrequent haircuts. In those days, boys didn’t choose longer hair as a matter of style. In addition, when temperatures dropped significantly, he didn’t have a coat to wear. It appeared that our teacher gave Jerry a coat. I didn’t think his family took good care of him.
Jerry and I didn’t have common interests that caused us to interact through grade school, but I observed that he had nice friends. And although he didn’t approach academic endeavors with enthusiasm, his level of performance seemed to meet average expectations. A move by his family sent him to a different school for eighth grade, but we attended the same high school.
When my class graduated from Spokane’s Rogers High School, Jerry was not among the graduates. For many years, I thought about him occasionally but was unaware of his location.
In 2018, our high school class had its 60th reunion, and Jerry was there, I learned that he had been a successful teacher and coach. I never would have doubted his ability, but he clearly had found motivation and the means to continue his education. I was immensely pleased that he was willing to share his story. And what a story it was.
Jerry never knew his biological father. His mother married before Jerry reached school age. Her husband adopted him. She maintained her relationship with her husband, although he was abusive to her and to Jerry. They struggled financially. Jerry had to put cardboard in his shoes to keep his bare feet off the ground.
During Jerry’s junior year in high school, his girlfriend became pregnant and gave birth to a baby girl. He was not ready for fatherhood and didn’t see a path forward.
Jerry was concerned about how he would provide for a child. At the age of 16 he had the responsibility of a baby, no sense of direction for himself and no help from his parents.
Along came Jerry’s uncles — his mother’s brothers.
One was a Jesuit priest and the other was a successful attorney. Both were from Seattle.
They made arrangements for Jerry to live with an affluent family in Seattle and attend Garfield High School there.
Every day, Jerry rode the bus and walked the remaining distance to school. Before the year was over, his host family was dealing with marital strife, so Jerry felt he should find another place to live.
With help from his Jesuit uncle who had taught at Seattle University, Jerry was able to get room and board in a dormitory at Seattle University and complete his senior year at Garfield.
Because of his proximity to Seattle University during his final weeks of high school, Jerry decided to apply for admission there. He was accepted on “super probation” because of high school grades that did not bode well for success in college.
But the probation was not necessary. Jerry’s academic achievements at Seattle University were fine.
The uncle who was an attorney helped fund school costs and Jerry held several jobs. He met his future wife, and they graduated from Seattle University in 1964.
After 42 years of marriage, his wife passed away. They had four daughters. Today, Jerry and his current wife enjoy five grandchildren.
Initially, Jerry taught sixth grade in the Renton district. He coached at various levels in Renton and eventually moved to Portland for a head coaching position.
They later returned to the Seattle area, where Jerry taught at Mariner High School in south Everett. While there, he coached boys’ basketball and served as athletic director.
The maternal grandparents adopted Jerry’s and his girlfriend’s baby girl. Assistance with the legal details was provided by Jerry’s uncle. After growing up and graduating from high school, this young lady attended Georgetown University and attained a law degree.
Jerry’s girlfriend eventually earned a degree in nursing.
Neither Jerry’s mother in 1940 nor his girlfriend in 1957 had choices that women in some states retain today.
Jerry shares credit for his success with his uncles. Without the support Jerry received from family, there may not have been a rosy outcome. He was very fortunate.
There will always be young people with abundant abilities who for some reason do not have the resources to obtain the training or education to put those abilities to use.
Because of women’s limited choices today, we can expect more cases where young people will require assistance. We cannot always expect that there are family members or friends to deliver a helping hand.
It is an issue that cannot be ignored but must be dealt with proactively. We need to be prepared. We need to care.
Ringo, of Moscow, is a former mathematics teacher and a seven-term Democratic member of the Idaho House.
