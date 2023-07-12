A call to action for citizens to get involved

Shirley Ringo

Jerry Carr was a classmate of mine at Longfellow Elementary School in Spokane from grades three to seven. As a third grader, I developed a concern for Jerry. Part of my concern was based upon his infrequent haircuts. In those days, boys didn’t choose longer hair as a matter of style. In addition, when temperatures dropped significantly, he didn’t have a coat to wear. It appeared that our teacher gave Jerry a coat. I didn’t think his family took good care of him.

Jerry and I didn’t have common interests that caused us to interact through grade school, but I observed that he had nice friends. And although he didn’t approach academic endeavors with enthusiasm, his level of performance seemed to meet average expectations. A move by his family sent him to a different school for eighth grade, but we attended the same high school.