Ever and always, it seems school districts reach out to their patrons to inquire about, or lobby for, finance and spending proposals.
But what happens next in Kuna, Idaho, will be worth the rest of us paying some attention.
Ever and always, it seems school districts reach out to their patrons to inquire about, or lobby for, finance and spending proposals.
But what happens next in Kuna, Idaho, will be worth the rest of us paying some attention.
The district will have new spending proposals on the block in years to come; that much is a given. Its website explains bluntly: “New families mean new students. We strive to predict the number of new children and new schools needed to serve them by closely tracking developments in our boundaries. Based on developments that have been approved by our counties and city, Kuna is expecting our student population to grow significantly in the next 10 years.”
No kidding. The population of Kuna in 1980 (the little community with a three-block downtown is the image of it I’ll always carry) was 1,767. The most recent estimate leading up to 2022 was 27,229, enough now to make it the 13th largest city in Idaho. A decade from now it may add another 10,000 and move up still higher in the rankings. The trajectory has been a little softer than Meridian’s, but, like that former dairy outpost, it is a small town no longer. Kuna is a mid-sized and booming suburb.
It is populated largely, apparently, by people seeking a small town, traditional, maybe ex-urban existence, many specifically refugees from higher-tax and stricter-regulation places. The question is, how does — and will — that comport with the image of the place people thought they were moving into?
As a matter of political ideology, Kuna was deeply conservative decades ago and by all electoral indicators remains so today. It has been a place highly resistant both to social change and to higher taxes. But all of that, and the attitudes of residents old and new, are about to bump into some social realities.
Local schools are among the most obvious of those.
The explosive growth at Kuna has been pressuring local schools for years, and in March, the school board asked voters to approve a massive $111 million bond. This is large for even the biggest Idaho school districts and enormous for one this size, but aims to give the district enough new schools and other facilities to keep up for a while. The voters rejected it, providing well short of the two-thirds favorable that was needed for passage.
So now what?
The district is looking for public comment, but in a new direction: What should be cut, starting this fall, to try matching the demands to resources. So the district is asking patrons — and parents — what should go on the chopping block. Sports programs? Career and technical training? School resource officers? Other things?
Kuna’s classes already have a high student-teacher ratio. How many students will be crammed into a limited number of schools and classrooms?
How far and where, in other words, should Kuna schools start a race to the bottom? Without more money, that eventually will start to happen.
This isn’t a criticism of the district’s leaders or educators. Their voters are leaving them with little choice.
All this is, as noted, worth your consideration even if you don’t live in Kuna: Many of the same factors are in play in most of Idaho’s faster-growing communities. (Boise would be a political exception anyway, but in the last year it’s been estimated to have actually lost population.)
Kuna’s most recent annual growth estimate (these numbers cover cities rather than school districts) was 2.3%. Meridian’s was 3.2%, Nampa’s was 4.3%, Caldwell’s 3.2%, Post Falls 3.6% and Star a whopping 13%.
Schools in all these areas will be encountering faceoffs between politics and demography.
And schools are only part of the cutting edge.
Stapilus is a former Idaho newspaper reporter and editor and blogs at ridenbaugh.com. His email address is stapilus@ridenbaugh.com.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.