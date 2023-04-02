As one surveys different legislatures across the country, the view is dismal. Over and over, we see legislation being drafted that doesn’t just restrict a certain perceived bad idea or action — but includes severe punishment for anyone who disagrees with them.
It’s what I call emotional governance. It stems from anger that developed from a law that went the complete opposite direction.
In Idaho, House Bill 154 is going to punish anyone who gives you a COVID-19 vaccine shot. This stems from the federal government mandating the COVID-19 vaccine on the general public. I won’t debate the pros and cons here. I don’t have the space. But I do know that had it been handled differently, this reaction would not be happening.
Too many health professionals had questions and concerns. And they were silenced. The public wants to have this discussion but they are still being robbed of it. Now they have lost trust with the medical community.
So their response is to punish these people with jail sentences should they administer these vaccines.
How incredibly ludicrous. This is emotional governance.
Laws dominated by emotion tend to be without visualization of the big picture.
In Meridian, they are considering a move to close their library because of children’s access to inappropriate material. Once upon a time, children were treated as such and there were restrictions on what they were allowed to read or even have access to. Adult material was either in an adult section of the library or available only by request so it could be controlled.
It seems libraries have gotten away from that in their effort to be “all inclusive.” This has left many parents feeling their children have been exposed to adult subjects that parents would prefer they were not.
Libraries are a font of knowledge on all subjects. As a young mother with little extra cash for entertainment, my children and I spent many summer afternoons at the library, enjoying friends, story time, crafts and air conditioning. My kids were introduced to Paddington Bear, Harry Potter and a host of others at the library. They developed a love of reading that has followed them into adulthood.
I can’t help but ask: Have any of these folks sat down and worked toward a compromise? There are answers here to be found that do not include shuttering the library. This is emotional governance.
These extreme measures now have the Idaho Legislature passing obscenity laws (House Bill 314) for libraries across Idaho that will reflect their values. Disobedience of this new law can carry severe penalties. Do we really want to jail librarians?
I support adult material being made available to adults only. But I think this issue should have been managed at a local level to better reflect local communities. This is emotional governance.
All across this country, we see these issues separating people with the need to be “right” on each side so fervent, that people have stopped communicating with each other. They stage protests, destroy property and refuse to work with each to find solutions to their differences.
There will, no doubt, be an initiative on the ballot next year to protect doctors who choose to perform abortions on pregnant mothers at risk of dying. Without clarification and protection, Idaho will lose more doctors in a state that already is suffering a shortage. The move to punish doctors performing abortions of any kind, like a baby stuck in the birth canal or one who terminates an ectopic pregnancy and/or the early delivery of a child because of preeclampsia, etc., is outrageous.
Doctors don’t do these things just because a woman “wants” an abortion. In fact, it is usually just the opposite. It is an agonizing decision, made after all other options have been exhausted and failed. It is done because it has become necessary to save the mother, a mother who may have other children who need her at home. Why are mothers being forgotten in this discussion?
From the religious point of view in this discussion, remember: God gave us the gift of medicine. From us he expects grace, forgiveness and no judgment. Give these few people their privacy to make medical decisions that threaten their lives without your judgement and trust God to handle them.
And for heavens’ sake, do not put doctors in jail. Again, this is emotional governance.
These are emotional issues. But punitive legislation is not the answer. Communication and understanding trumps all. It is only when we choose to listen that we will learn.
Agidius represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho House. She lives in Moscow.