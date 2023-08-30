A call to action for citizens to get involved

Shirley Ringo

There can be little doubt that the Latah County Republican Central Committee has completely lost it. The committee has joined Lewis County and Nez Perce County Republicans in censuring Idaho state Rep. Lori McCann. They should applaud her efforts to vote responsibly, but rather they seem to think her votes must represent the interests of her party and not her constituents.

We should applaud, for example, her opposition to House Bill 314. It is titled “The Children’s School and Library Protection Act.” It is noteworthy that whenever certain House members try to push legislation that should not see the light of day, they give it a lofty appellation. According to its statement of purpose, this legislation “requires public schools and community libraries to take reasonable steps in restricting children’s access to obscene or harmful material. A parent or guardian of a minor child who accesses such material in violation of this policy would be entitled to bring a civil action against the school or library for damages and injunctive relief.”