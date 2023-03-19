Two years ago, House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, made a mistake.
He kicked poor seniors to the curb.
He stubbornly refuses to fix it.
Case in point: Idaho’s half-century-old property tax reduction program, otherwise known as the circuit breaker. As a hedge against taxing older or disabled people out of their homes, the state covers part of their property tax bills.
The circuit breaker was never that generous.
To qualify, a household could not earn more than $32,230. And people making that much saw only 22% of their tax bill covered. Those getting the most help — with about 81% of their tax bills erased — brought home less than $13,000.
Two years ago, Moyle, the state’s most dominant legislative voice on tax policy, unleashed a complicated, 26-page bill in the closing days of the legislative session.
Contained within it was a means test on the circuit breaker. As written, it said anyone whose home was assessed at 25% above the county median would lose the tax benefit. That would have deprived 1,084 people of the help they had come to rely upon.
Give lawmakers the benefit of the doubt. They may not have understood what they were doing when they passed Moyle’s handiwork.
But Gov. Brad Little had time to study it.
“I am also supportive of updating the circuit breaker credit to ensure that our veterans, elderly and lower-income populations can afford to stay in their homes, but I fear these changes may have unintended consequences for some individuals and families,” he wrote.
Then he signed it into law.
At the behest of Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, and others, Idaho lawmakers last year tweaked it before the means test took effect. Now it would exempt only those whose home property tax assessment was 50% or more above the county median.
But as the property tax bills went out last year, the State Tax Commission reports 951 low-income seniors found that, through no fault of their own, Idaho’s real estate inflation had priced the value of their homes beyond the protection of the circuit breaker.
If they lacked the resources to pay, the best the state could do for them was defer the tax bill and place a lien on their property — sort of a reverse mortgage.
Not that the state needed the money. Before Moyle’s means test, taxpayers were spending $20.4 million on the program.
Throwing 951 homeowners out in the cold saved Idaho about $763,650 — for a state that claims more than $2 billion in surplus.
Here’s how that played out in north central Idaho:
Clearwater County —25 families, 7.23% of the 346 who applied for relief were denied.
Idaho County — 77 homeowners, 12.13% of the 635 who applied were told no.
Latah County — 29 applicants, 5.94% of the 488 who asked for help were disqualified.
Lewis County —seven residences, 5% of the 139 applicants were turned away.
Nez Perce County — Moyle’s means test kicked 14 applicants, 1.6% of the 871 seeking help, off the circuit breaker.
That pattern is no mistake. The people hit hardest by this change reside in Idaho’s rural counties. Without the influx of high-end construction taking place in the state’s urban centers, rural counties saw the median price for housing stagnate.
Two years in, the only solution Moyle seems willing to entertain is further adjusting his means testing.
Contained in a massive property tax bill is a measure that would extend the circuit breaker to anyone whose home is assessed at $400,000 or double the county’s median, whichever is more.
That does some good. But it still excludes 226 low-income seniors struggling to cover their taxes, including:
Seven in Clearwater County.
36 in Idaho County.
Five in Latah County.
One in Lewis County.
Three in Nez Perce County.
The measure cleared the House Tuesday by a 63-7 vote. All of north central Idaho’s House members supported it.
Its passage would create another year of heartache for these homeowners, not to mention extra headaches for state and local tax officials.
The obvious solution is repealing the means test altogether.
Why does Moyle play this game? — M.T.