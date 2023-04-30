In the midst of those scurrying around frantically to craft gun legislation prior to the next election cycle, I am distressed that no one is discussing the cause of the gun violence that is sweeping our nation in what seems to be a weekly occurrence. Gun violence has always existed but it has not always been visited upon our youth. Since Columbine, it seems this is the new norm for the disturbed.
I grew up with guns in my home. My father and brother hunted. My husband and sons all hunt.
Even some of their shotguns are now being called assault weapons in the hysteria to ban guns. It seems that the people who are writing legislation know nothing about guns.
It’s true, guns can kill. So can dozens of other things.
In Moscow, we just experienced the most horrific killings in our recent history and it was committed with a knife.
We have seen people mowed over by cars at parades or blown up by bombs, etc.
I have to ask: Do any of you think that the people perpetrating any of these events are even remotely sane? I certainly do not.
The only thing I know for sure is that if someone wants to cause hurt, kill someone or themselves, they will do so and they will find a weapon to do it with.
Mental health in this country has a sordid history. We all have heard the old stories of women disappearing into institutions for being overly emotional or outspoken, especially women from wealthy families who could tuck them away so they weren’t an embarrassment to the family name. We’ve read stories of the mistreatment and abuse. Those were real.
Abolishing those places was a good step. But, the problem is we have done very little to replace those institutions. In recent years, if someone had a problem, the family doctor handed out pills and we tried to sweep it under the rug.
More recently we, as a society, have started to talk about mental health and it is now out of the closet. This is the next conversation we must have in this country. We still need places where the mentally ill — those who are potentially dangerous to themselves and others — can be treated. We must, as a nation, start funding mental health. If we don’t, it won’t matter how many guns get outlawed (and I expect it will be precious few). The violence will still continue.
Time and time again, these attacks have occurred. And we see, after the fact, that these people have asked for help and been ignored. I can only assume that is because it is a very uncomfortable conversation to have with a family member or friend who you love.
I can relate to that, as I have been in that position. But it must happen. We need to step out of our comfort zone and take a chance by asking the tough questions.
If we see behavior at work, school, neighborhoods or in our own family that concerns us, we must act.
It’s time to change the laws in this country and that means funding mental health programs. We certainly don’t want to advocate locking up sane people. But we need to get the emotionally unstable and mentally ill help in the form of treatment and in a place that protects all of us.
Short of that conversation, there will be no change. You might get some meaningful legislation that will rescind gun rights to the mentally ill, but not without great challenges. It will be more difficult than banning guns, which is one of the reasons it hasn’t happened.
The other issue is money. Mental health facilities and treatment are very expensive.
There is so much more I would like to say about this. We have to take the politics out of it. We have to insist on gun safety in the home. We have to respect the rights of others while acknowledging illness.
But most of all, we have to work together or there will be no solutions forthcoming.
Agidius represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho House. She lives in Moscow.
