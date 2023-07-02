I gathered information for this column from individuals belonging to Northern Idaho Whitetails Forever and some other independent sources. It’s been a pleasure and a learning experience working with them. If you’re concerned about the plight of our majestic whitetail deer, I urge you to join NIWF.

I’ve had the privilege of writing this column for several years, and one thing I learned was that you can’t predict readers’ reactions. One of my best-received columns was the April 9 article taking the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to task for its sloppy management of the Clearwater Region’s whitetail deer herds. It definitely hit a nerve.