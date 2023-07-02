I gathered information for this column from individuals belonging to Northern Idaho Whitetails Forever and some other independent sources. It’s been a pleasure and a learning experience working with them. If you’re concerned about the plight of our majestic whitetail deer, I urge you to join NIWF.
I’ve had the privilege of writing this column for several years, and one thing I learned was that you can’t predict readers’ reactions. One of my best-received columns was the April 9 article taking the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to task for its sloppy management of the Clearwater Region’s whitetail deer herds. It definitely hit a nerve.
Outdoor Life reporter Katie Hill somehow picked up my column and included it as a link within a larger article that she wrote on Fish and Game’s elk and deer cull undertaken to slow the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease. As far as I know, this is my first column to go nationwide through a major outlet.
Perhaps more significantly, that same column drew the attention of a retired big game biologist named Tim Schommer.
Schommer worked 34 years for the U.S. Forest Service as a wildlife biologist and worked very closely with state biologists on big game management in Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Colorado. He lives and works on a farm in the Clearwater Region and, as a wildlife consultant, is involved in promising work being done to control pneumonia in bighorn sheep in Hells Canyon and throughout the Western U.S. and Canada. He has tried for years to get Fish and Game to reduce the length of seasons and the number of does harvested in the Clearwater Region agricultural units. He has the practical experience and academic qualifications that give him the credibility that Fish and Game can’t dismiss as the complaints of a “small group of disgruntled sportsmen.”
Here are key points that Schommer offers to Idahoans taken from written testimony presented to the Fish and Game Commission on March 14, 2018:
“I was able to attend the Northern Idaho Whitetails Forever public meeting in Orofino on Feb. 24, 2018. As a passionate hunter of whitetail deer in Units 8A, 10A and 11A, I agree with the very low whitetail populations and very low mature buck ratios reported in the meeting for 10A. Unfortunately, the problem is much larger than Unit 10A.”
“At a time when IDFG should be much more conservative with whitetail hunting, it has been business as usual. Unfortunately, these whitetail bucks and does can be over-harvested, especially in Units like 8A and 11A, which have a lot of open, non-cover areas.”
“From my observations, the long rifle seasons during the rut have taken a heavy toll on bucks 3 years and older in all four units. In my opinion, extending the season from Nov. 20 to Dec. 1 over the last 10-plus years in Units 8, 8A, 10A and 11A has not been worth the extra ‘recreation opportunity’ provided by IDFG.”
His recent paper, “Clearwater Region Agricultural Units Whitetail Deer Situation Summary, May 18, 2023,” assesses the “current situation”:
“Our Clearwater region agricultural units (8A and 11A) for the last 20 years have been regulated by EHD (epizootic hemorrhagic disease) disease episodes. Due to more frequent hot dry summers, major die-offs in those units in 2003, 2015 and 2021 have controlled the populations. I have estimated a loss of 60% to 80% of the whitetail deer in 8A and 11A in each of those three die-offs, based on a lot of ground observations. It has taken about four years for these populations to recover to ‘normal’ numbers after each die-off. It appears the EHD disease issue is not going away and will continue to regulate whitetail populations into the future.”
“Despite these population crashes, IDFG has been very resistant to make changes to their very liberal hunting seasons of either sex rifle hunts of 53 days, 30-day archery seasons, extra doe tags and youth hunts. IDFG hunting regulations are based on very limited biological data, a hunter harvest report based on the 5-point rule, a deer hunter satisfaction survey, and very little landowner participation. I feel this maximum hunting scenario is not warranted when populations are crashing on a regular basis.”
Unfortunately, little has changed since 2018.
Fish and Game is constantly asked about the effect of its management policies on our big game herds. Their usual response is that it is providing “hunting opportunity.” Most of the Fish and Game surveys ask questions that have almost no negative outcome for the department.
For example, Fish and Game asks you whether you like late season rut hunts and to rate your support for these regulations. No mention is made about whether the deer herds can sustain this pressure. This is being done in spite of many seasons not having even begun for the current year and without any harvest data being available.
Compounding this issue is the fact that these tags are being offered four months before the public can weigh in on any changes to maintain the herds’ health. During the last 10 to 15 years, these policies have resulted in a dramatic decline of some big game populations, both in quantity and quality of animals.
Fish and Game has created a “panic buy.” Approximately 27,000 nonresident tags are sold “over the counter” beginning Dec. 1 for the following year. The total lack of common-sense rules and regulations caused complete chaos and a computer crash on Fish and Game’s hunting website.
Most other states require an accumulation of preference points to be successful. Idaho does not. No other Western state sells tags in this “free-for-all” manner.
In its April 3 “Hunter Harvest Stats,” Fish and Game attempted to hide its whitetail deer disaster by using a 10-year average. This is “deceptive fuzzy math.” What Fish and Game’s data really shows is a whopping 37% decline in hunter harvest in the last 10 years.
The tragedy we are witnessing is the result of “recreational opportunity” management by an agency that should be managing wildlife.
Dugger retired as a journeyman carpenter from Clearwater Paper. He lives in Lewiston.
