Just a few months after they failed to override Gov. Brad Little’s veto of a bill placing a $2,500 bounty on any librarian who stands up to would-be book banners, Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, and Sens. Cindy Carlson, R-Riggins, and Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, are back at it.
They’re among 13 members of a right-wing legislative clique calling itself the Idaho Freedom Caucus who have aimed their sights at the American Library Association.
As Idaho Education News’ Kevin Richert reported in Tuesday’s Lewiston Tribune, Kingsley, Carlson, Foreman and their fellow zealots are aghast at the notion that the ALA’s president, Boise High School graduate Emily Drabinski, would have the audacity to be anything other than a cisgender, heterosexual Republican.
When she was elected a year ago, Drabinski tweeted: “I just cannot believe that a Marxist lesbian who believes that collective power is possible to build and can be wielded for a better world is the president-elect of” the ALA.
Kingsley, Carlson, Foreman and their spokesperson, Maria Nate, of Rexburg, — who wouldn’t stop at combing through her own late mother’s emails to score a political point — saw that as an excuse to pounce.
“The Idaho Freedom Caucus calls upon the Idaho Commission for Libraries to end its membership and cut all ties with the Marxist-led American Library Association,” the Freedom Caucus said. “We call on local libraries and school libraries to do the same.”
For good measure, the Idaho Freedom Foundation joined in: “It’s time for the Idaho Commission for Libraries to follow Montana’s decision to end its membership with the ALA,” wrote IFF Education Policy Director Anna Miller.
There are just few problems here.
Unlike the Montana State Library Commission, the Idaho Commission for Libraries can’t comply with the Kingsley-Carlson-Foreman directive — for the simple reason that it is not a member of the ALA.
Nate seized on records from the Idaho State Controller’s Transparent Idaho database that show the commission spent $970 on the ALA. But if Nate had checked it out, she would have found that the money paid for commission employees to attend a professional development conference.
Whatever her viewpoints, Drabinksi is one equal among many at the ALA. As the Idaho Statesman’s Scott McIntosh noted last week, an elected council governs the ALA. Drabinski is among 15 members of the executive board responsible for administering policies and programs.
But if Kingsley, Carlson and Foreman are so determined to limit the free association rights of professional librarians, perhaps they would restrict their own prerogatives by banning affiliations with the American Legislative Exchange Council.
What’s more likely is that Drabinski’s tweet is an excuse to preempt a national organization that stands between these lawmakers who think they know best and a library system based on the notion of “The best reading, for the largest number, at the least cost.”
The point of a library is not to pick and choose. It is to provide something for everyone. And if people want to learn about the LGBTQ community, racial histories or, God forbid, Marxist ideology, they ought to be able to find it in a public library.
Providing something for everyone carries with it the threat of offending some patrons. But nothing says freedom like public access to a complete collection. Nobody forces anyone to check out anything. It’s a cornerstone of democracy. Interfere with that at your own risk.
Driving these would-be censors — they claim — is the fear that some materials in a library may be “harmful” to minors. But here’s a bet: Most parents will find it far easier to control what their children see within the walls of a library than what they access over their cellphones.
Parents have every right to control what their own children see and read. They shouldn’t have the right to control the decisions of other parents.
Where does this stop? Today, it’s a book about sexual orientation. Tomorrow, these would-be arbiters of culture may go after something else.
Whatever Kingsley, Carlson and Foreman are up to, this is not the product of their spontaneous outrage. It’s strategic. Going after the ALA today is a calculated effort to attack the libraries of Moscow, Lewiston, Grangeville and elsewhere when the Legislature reconvenes in January. — M.T.
