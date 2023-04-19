Tuesday was the anniversary of Paul Revere’s ride. Today is the anniversary of the “shot heard ’round the world,” the battles of Lexington and Concord that started the American Revolution. The day was designated as Patriots’ Day in 1894 by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
For some reason, Idaho does not observe the day, though maybe Idaho should find a way to recognize it, at least in the school curriculum.
The patriots in 1775 fought for freedom from an oppressive government that tried to control their lives, that took away their rights as free people, that overtaxed them without their consent, that denied them privacy in their homes, and that set neighbor against neighbor as spies to monitor what they thought, read and did. Those men and women fought to secure freedom and the right to self-government.
Before the Civil War, patriots were redefined by loyalty to the idea of a united country. Even so, the founding retention of slavery and the idea of abolition and restriction of slavery led to the Civil War. We resolved that and finally became a single country, not a collection of states. Since the Civil War, the term has constantly evolved in its meaning. “Patriot” has always been a political term.
How should we view “patriot” in a modern context? It would seem that we need to go beyond “my country, right or wrong.” Perhaps it is important to remember the rest of the poet’s vision that included, “when it’s right to keep it right, and when it’s wrong, to make it right.” We should still go beyond even that concept.
At our country’s founding, our forebears tried confederation, with no real central government and each state going its own way. That experiment failed in short order. The U.S. Constitution with a Bill of Rights was created. It provided for a central government that states could join. It limited the power of government to become overbearing and oppressive, both at the state and national levels. Yet the framers also knew they were not perfect and that future changes would be needed. Since the Bill of Rights, the Constitution has been changed 17 more times to fix errors or to reflect changing times and needs of the country.
The U.S. has had violent rebellions before. George Washington had to put one down. Abraham Lincoln put another down. In the late 1930s and up until the U.S. entry into World War II, there was an active effort to subvert the country and turn the U.S. fascist, with ties to Nazi Germany. The Nazi appeasers and supporters were outed by federal prosecutors trying cases. The trials failed, but with the news of the trials, voters got rid of the pro-Nazi politicians.
So all those efforts at changing the U.S. system failed. The Jan. 6, 2021, rebellion also failed to overturn our system of government.
And now comes another challenge, the indictment of a former president. Ultimately through all of this, patriots stood up and maintained our system of government.
Former high government officials have been indicted before. Sitting and former governors get indicted more often than many realize. Statistics show that an Illinois governor has a one in three chance of being indicted and going to prison, regardless of party. We had a sitting vice president, Spiro Agnew, forced from office, indicted, arraigned, pleaded out and sentenced the following day, all in 1973. President Richard Nixon resigned the same year and only avoided the criminal justice system by virtue of a pardon by President Gerald Ford.
So how should patriots act in the current situation? Start by trusting your local police force to protect your interests. That’s why you pay taxes. Local district attorneys are called county attorneys in some states, state’s attorneys and district attorneys in other states. They call grand juries to investigate complex crimes. If a grand jury thinks there has been a crime, they vote for an indictment of the person or persons who they think committed the crime. Local police then arrest the person, the person is arraigned and trial procedures start. This is standard across all states.
Former President Donald Trump is getting no different treatment than former Vice President Agnew, Charles Manson or John Gotti received. It is how all criminal trials are the same. Nothing is unprecedented.
It’s time to sit back and watch what will eventually be a vastly extended, multipart episode of “Law and Order.” There’s no reason for any action.
Sherry, of Lewiston, taught school and also worked for 30 years on Idaho state insurance laws.