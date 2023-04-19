Patriots’ Day reminds us of what they fought for

Tuesday was the anniversary of Paul Revere’s ride. Today is the anniversary of the “shot heard ’round the world,” the battles of Lexington and Concord that started the American Revolution. The day was designated as Patriots’ Day in 1894 by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

For some reason, Idaho does not observe the day, though maybe Idaho should find a way to recognize it, at least in the school curriculum.