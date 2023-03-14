There’s a standard — a standard courtesy, maybe — that when people are mentioned in public accounts after their death, what’s said are almost entirely good things, however controversial the person may have been in life.

The commentary on Phil Batt, a public Idahoan of many decades’ standing who died March 4, was not much different. The former governor, lieutenant governor, legislator, state party chairperson and more was widely praised. But what may have been less obvious to many people, at this late date, is that much the same was said during his lifetime, many years ago.