JEERS ... to Lewiston Police Chief Jason Kuzik.
“We definitely feel we landed in the right community,” he said after being sworn in at Brackenbury Square in early October.
But last month, his attorneys issued a complaint with the city of Caldwell for not hiring him as its police chief.
Kuzik, 53, was Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner’s choice but the Caldwell City Council voted instead to hire Rex Ingram, a veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Kuzik claims the councilors were looking for a younger man, thereby violating his rights under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967 and the Idaho Human Rights Act.
“Despite the discriminatory refusal to hire Mr. Kuzik and the harm that was done to his reputation, Mr. Kuzik quickly set his sights on alternative employment following the May 25th vote. Mr. Kuzik successfully obtained another Chief of Police position but was left with no choice but to accept much lower pay,” his claim asserts. “Thus, Mr. Kuzik has suffered significant financial harm.”
Lewiston is paying Kuzik a starting salary of $122,800 a year. But, as the Idaho Statesman reported earlier this week, Ingram is taking home $154,000.
“Based on our calculations, Mr. Kuzik has already lost wages and benefits in the amount of $65,037 and that amount continues to grow at the rate of $41,496 a year,” Kuzik’s complaint continues.
Had he remained in Caldwell a decade, he would have collected almost $480,000 more than the money he’ll earn in Lewiston.
Of course, he’s willing to settle for much less. He’ll drop the complaint if Caldwell hands over $272,515.
According to Chuck Wexler, director of the Police Executive Research Forum, the average police chief in this country has a tenure of three years. So there’s plenty of opportunity for advancement. If Kuzik felt Lewiston was a consolation prize, why didn’t he wait for something better?
Or is that what he’s doing now?
JEERS ... to Sen. Dan “Don’t piss him off” Foreman, R-Moscow.
Before he entered the Senate, he served the people of Moscow as a police officer.
He knows how devastating violence can be.
And no community in Idaho has suffered a more horrific act than his hometown, where four University of Idaho students — Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Wash. — were stabbed to death Nov. 13 in their off-campus house. A former Washington State University graduate student, Bryan Kohberger, was arrested and charged with the crimes in late December.
Yet here was Foreman on Tuesday joining seven other Senate Republicans — including Cindy Carlson of Riggins — in opposing Gov. Brad Little’s requested $1 million to help the University of Idaho defray the costs of beefing up campus security, providing counseling to students, expanding remote learning opportunities and conducting a complete and thorough security review.
This was a time for reassuring a rattled community — as well as parents across the state whose children attended the UI — not for scrimping on money.
So why would an experienced former police officer betray the people who sent him to Boise?
The Idaho Statesman’s Ryan Suppe asked Foreman that question.
He’s still waiting for an answer.
JEERS ... to Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador.
It’s taken him 11 weeks in office to affirm this page’s June 24 assertion that he “cares little for the facts or the law.”
The latest example: He’s taken a page out of the McCarthyism playbook against little kids and the roughly 80 community organizations trying to help them overcome the learning deficits they suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among them is the Kendrick School District.
Those groups have taken Labrador to court, contending the attorney general has weaponized state laws designed to protect consumers from commercial and charitable fraud. Forcing these small entities to comply with Labrador’s unprecedented expansive use of the warrantless civil investigative demand — pages upon pages of requirements for every conceivable document from “work logs” to “promissory notes” to “graphs, charges, plans, records, studies” to “emails, text messages, facsimiles, instant messages” over a period of time dating back years — could tie them in legal and costly knots.
If Labrador has a beef, it’s with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Although the Idaho Legislature wanted $36 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds focused on children ages 5 to 13, Health and Welfare guidelines clearly stated: “It is allowable to serve other ages of children within the program, but you must at least serve children in this age range and funding may not be used for children over 13.”
Local child care entities applied for that money in good faith.
That’s why the Legislature is seeking an audit of Health and Welfare.
But Labrador didn’t wait for the audit results to score points with his hard-right base, including the Idaho Freedom Foundation, which has opposed this program and many of the people involved in it.
God help us if this man achieves his ambition to become Idaho’s next governor.
CHEERS ... to Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman.
Give him his due: At least he’s consistent. If a state official is gorging on tax dollars, Hoffman will call him on it — even if it’s a political ally.
Case in point: Labrador’s maiden budget as attorney general.
While other agencies were limited to 4% pay increases, Labrador sought 11% for his team — boosting overall spending by $1.7 million.
The IFF deemed that:
l Wasteful — “... a significant jump compared to what is being appropriated to other agencies.”
l Inappropriate — This budget would complete a 19.5% budget boost over three years — “higher (than) what would be prescribed by inflationary pressures and growth.”
l Government bloat — Labrador’s request for five new full-time positions increases “the size of the agency, ongoing spending and the overall size of government.”
The House sent Labrador’s spending blueprint back to the budget panel for a haircut Wednesday.
Good for Hoffman. — M.T.