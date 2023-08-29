While some mass indictments on the other side of the country have attracted more attention, one large-scale indictment of 25 defendants in Idaho (and another associated in Oregon) in another large and complex criminal case deserves some regional review.

The details of this Northwest case — including some indictments from several months ago — throw shards of light on sometimes obscure activities that are a matter of clear concern: trafficking in deadly fentanyl and methamphetamine.