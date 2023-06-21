On July 4, our nation will salute all who have contributed to the freedoms we hold dear. Freedoms do have boundaries, which, if crossed, can have negative results.
Reducing some restrictions on citizen militias in Idaho was brought up during our most recent Idaho legislative session. This is a dangerous encroachment on the boundaries of freedom. The right to “peaceably assemble” as a citizen militia is protected under the First Amendment. However, allowing them any legitimacy, role or action beyond that right sets a very dangerous precedent.
The Founding Fathers summoned militias to fight the British, largely under the Continental Army’s organization, direction and training. Militias were not favored over a standing army. Leaders realized that militias were more effective once they were organized and coordinated under a higher command.
This is why the Second Amendment of the Constitution mentions a “well regulated” militia.
Today we have the highly trained and coordinated National Guard, the roots of which were first formed in 1636 from the existing militia by the Massachusetts Bay Colony and organized into three regiments. In 1916, the National Guard’s scope increased because of the National Defense Act, which brought the guard more under federal control to be mobilized in times of war or disaster. National Guards are essentially well-regulated militias (often referred to as “state militias” in the past) based in the individual states with the mission of providing combat-ready resources to the other branches of the service. Guard members have gallantly served alongside our regular military forces in many conflicts abroad. They also have done much in times of need, especially when disaster strikes.
Wording in Article 1, Section 8, clauses 15 and 16 of the U.S. Constitution is very clear on the powers of Congress:
“To provide for calling forth the militia to execute the laws of the Union, suppress insurrections and repel invasions; To provide for organizing, arming, and disciplining, the militia, and for governing such part of them as may be employed in the service of the United States, reserving to the states respectively, the appointment of the officers, and the authority of training the militia according to the discipline prescribed by Congress.” This obviously refers to the state militias we now know as the National Guard. This clearly is not a constitutional mandate allowing the various rogue citizen militias to operate unfettered.
Circumstances have changed since the battles of Lexington and Concord in April 1775. Citizen militias will no longer be called upon to fight on behalf of the government because they are not needed. If the military needs more help, Congress can summon the National Guard or even reinstate the draft.
Furthermore, no longer is the primary weapon a muzzleloader. The firepower of our military forces far outweighs what it was in the days of the Revolution and there is no need to rely on citizen militias, which back then had basically the same weaponry as the military.
Is the citizen militia’s self-perceived role to protect us from our government, embark upon another civil war or revolution, or repel a foreign invasion? Modern military firepower again nullifies these roles. A hundred, a thousand, ten thousand militia members packing AR-15s or ghost-gun automatics are no match for the weaponry of any modern military.
Do citizens’ militias really believe the entire U.S. military complex would side with them if a new civil war or revolution erupts? That prospect is delusional at best.
Order cannot come from numerous militia “cells” operating in independence of one another and vying for power. That’s how terrorists operate, and their main purpose is disorder. Do you think the various citizen militias totally and unequivocally agree with one another and have a single common purpose?
Not likely.
Allowing rogue militias to roam around, packing their weapons to “protect” us, will result in citizens being terrorized while these groups compete with one another for power and control. If that sounds good, then try living in areas of the world where this form of tribal warfare actually happens. We’ve all seen the images of warlord factions in some African countries prowling around in pickup trucks with automatic weapons mounted in the back, fighting each other or the government for control while causing collateral damage, killing innocent people and hunting those who disagree with their politics. If we give citizen militias free rein, that could happen here.
Militia groups have the constitutional freedom to “peaceably assemble,” but thankfully that is also their boundary. Blurring that line is a very real danger to the freedoms of others and the principles of our democracy.
Gee, of Lewiston, is a retired special education teacher.
