On July 4, our nation will salute all who have contributed to the freedoms we hold dear. Freedoms do have boundaries, which, if crossed, can have negative results.

Reducing some restrictions on citizen militias in Idaho was brought up during our most recent Idaho legislative session. This is a dangerous encroachment on the boundaries of freedom. The right to “peaceably assemble” as a citizen militia is protected under the First Amendment. However, allowing them any legitimacy, role or action beyond that right sets a very dangerous precedent.