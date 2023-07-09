Tuesday, patriotic Americans celebrated the 247th anniversary of America’s founding.
I have been blessed to have known many of America’s World War II heroes, and four of the following have local connections:
Joseph L. Meiners, of Nezperce, wrote a synopsis of what a frontline soldier had to endure, titled “Christianity and Patriotism.” He was a U.S. Army veteran of the D-Day invasion at Utah Beach, who also during the war penetrated deep into Germany.
Here’s an indicator of the life-threatening occasions and God’s protection of him in service to America. During basic training, he suffered heat stroke on a 25-mile hike in 120-degree temperatures. At the hospital, there was initially no evidence of life.
“God was with me at that time,” he said.
He left New York on Dec. 2, 1943, aboard the Queen Mary, which outran German submarines trying to torpedo her. He was stationed in England, preparing for the Normandy invasion.
“The evening before the invasion, I told several of the young men that I would like to say a prayer because none of us knew if we would return. The few men I talked to agreed. Just before dark, we all met and I stood up to start the prayer, but before I had a chance to begin, I noticed emerging from the woods at least 250 soldiers, who then fell to their knees to pray with us. What a beautiful sight. On the beach the next day, some did die.”
On D-Day, he went ashore as the top emergency repairman with a combat engineer battalion. Among a huge armada of battle ships, landing crafts and hospital ships, he landed on Utah Beach “amid the terrible roars of the big guns, bullets and shrapnel filling the air. God was with us.”
Many wounded were on the beach. A two-star general changed their duty from motor mechanics to human medics to triage the injured. A young soldier split wide open with his guts outside on the sand and his beating heart visible could not be helped.
He was crying, “Please take me, too.”
Joe had terrible nightmares, repeatedly hearing those pleading words.
Later, beyond the beach, he realized his convoy had made a wrong turn and was headed behind German lines. Risking mines, he bypassed the convoy to reach the captain, who was very angry with Joe. But he wouldn’t move out of the way.
Then an American lieutenant colonel, standing beside an American tank, walked over and told the captain they were almost to the German front lines and must turn around.
Joe and his partner shortly returned to thank the lieutenant colonel.
But there was no tank, no tracks in the mud, no footprints from the lieutenant colonel and the tall grass was still standing.
Said Joe: “This is no mystery to me. That lieutenant colonel and his tank were sent here by God to save us from being destroyed by the Germans. That lieutenant colonel was an angel.”
Joe moved to various engineering units, repairing large diesel motors and replacing tracks on tanks, CATs and bulldozers. While he was working, a German patrol opened fire. The first volley missed his foot. The second went between his legs. And the third killed his partner, who died not realizing he had been hit.
Joe was not injured.
While operating the CATs to build a bridge abutment at night, the red-hot exhaust stacks provided an approximate target for snipers to kill him and the other CAT operator, who hadn’t noticed two bullet holes through his helmet. When Joe showed him, the knees of the formerly brave second lieutenant buckled.
God protected him again when his partner misread the map, and they were seven miles behind German lines. Without seeing a single German soldier, they retreated to safety.
They came across a German motorcyclist and German command car. All seven Germans were charred beyond recognition.
His partner didn’t understand how Joe could pray for them.
“I do not see the enemy out there,” he said. “I see God’s children, forced into a war they did not want, who have parents, family, wives and sweethearts — just like us.”
He was in the Battle of the Bulge, where he kept machines running. During German bombardment, an artillery shell exploded adjacent to his foxhole. The shock caused hemorrhages from his head to his toes, mouth, eyes, ears and nose.
His clothes were completely shredded. Seven hours later at the hospital, he received seven units of blood. Temporarily blinded and deaf, he was soon repairing vehicles by touch.
Eventually, he was returned home.
“But for the grace of God, I would be lying in a grave in France, but he brought me through. I will spend my remaining days serving him.”
Johnny Wells, a Marine who was in the invasion force of Iwo Jima. He lives here in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and was honored by fans when he threw out the first pitch of the 2022 NAIA World Series in Lewiston.
Many appreciative citizens will buy his meals at restaurants, if he lets them.
Col. Paul Tibbets, pilot of the B-29 Superfortress, Enola Gay, which dropped “Little Boy” on Hiroshima, Japan. It was the first of two atomic bombs that ended the war in the Pacific, saving an estimated 20 million American and Japanese lives. Japanese leaders were planning to order every citizen to fight to the death.
Wayne C. MacGregor Jr., who wrote “Through These Portals, A Pacific War Saga” published by WSU Press.
“One thing I’ll always remember ... is that there is nothing as terrible, as gross, as the horror of what happened here when we were fighting in the Pacific. No matter how bad things may get as I grow older, nothing will ever even remotely approach the terror and ugliness that I saw, particularly on Okinawa. ... I hope I convey .. .the pitiless savagery of those times, tempered by the courage, daring and sacrifice by thousands of young men, some actually still only children, who fought and died on those strange foreign shores.”
Brig. Gen. Clarence “Bud” Anderson, was here July 1, for the Radials N’ Rivers fly-in, and the story was on the front page of the Lewiston Tribune. I didn’t meet him, but he has to be acknowledged. He is now 101 years old and is the only living American triple ace fighter pilot of World War II.
He flew the P51-D, having 16 sole German plane kills. He helped gain the air superiority that ended the war in Europe. Organizer Gary Peters stated: “These airplanes are flying monuments. There is not a better way for us to celebrate the men who flew them and the women who built them than to watch them fly.”
Patriots are appreciative of Gary’s interest and endurance in bringing the event here.
It has been my privilege to have known many veterans in my medical practice and otherwise. Without all of them, our freedoms as Americans — which are now under terrible assault from “American” insiders — would be a distant memory.
They believed in American exceptionalism, knowing America was not perfect, but far better than any alternative.
Pray that God continues to bless this most blessed nation in history.
Eggleston, M.D., is a retired ophthalmologist. His email address is rjeggleston@gmail.com.