Three members of Idaho’s congressional delegation had a choice: Vote for a measure they did not entirely hate, or face the possibility of an economic train wreck.

Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, and Congressman Russ Fulcher chose the train wreck. So be it if a federal default would mean delays in Social Security payments, or if Wall Street were reduced to a pile of dust. In their minds, the plan worked out by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — a rare display of bipartisanship in Washington, D.C., politics — wasn’t good enough.