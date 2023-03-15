‘School choice’: a can of worms in a Pandora’s box

Russell Gee

Make no mistake: Every parent in Idaho already has the right to choose where their children attain an education. “School choice” really represents the funneling of public tax dollars to private, religious and home schools in the form of tuition vouchers, educational savings accounts or tax credits.

Educational choices are so wide open in Idaho that parents even have the right to choose the “no education” option. Although most home-school parents probably do their best, there is nothing preventing undiscerning Idaho parents from withdrawing their children from school — or not registering them in the first place — by claiming that they will be home-schooled.