So, you are older than 65, can’t do splits like a cheerleader, can’t do a real push-up and can’t keep awake until midnight. Yet, if you are 65, you will have a quarter of your life ahead of you. There are only so many old Netflix films you can watch or reunions you can go to.
The fact is that we have a lot healthier retirement time than our grandparents. “Healthy” is important because it means that we can do more things in our retirement. This is a new phenomenon in American lives: Millions of gray hairs now have lots of time on their hands.
There are 65 million older Americans. Of every six people (including children), one is an older American. This is an incredible resource for our country. The good news is that our region is a Mecca for getting involved, from small ad hoc groups such as the Declutter Crew Community Yard Sale coordinated by University of Idaho Latah County Extension to the 89-year-old not-for-profit Lewiston Roundup.
You can be a volunteer at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, work for free movies at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in Moscow or hand out free food at St. Vincent de Paul.
County fairs in Idaho and Washington are almost all run by volunteers as are community activities, such as the “World’s Largest Egg Toss” at Grangeville Border Days and “A Little Slice of Heaven” at Elk River Days.
You are retired and finally in control of your life. Why get involved?
Probably because you are bored silly. But selfishly, there are other benefits. Without social contact at your former workspace, as a volunteer you will be in contact with other people. (This applies to remote work also, but that is another subject.) Whether we like it or not, we are social beings and need/want contact with our own species.
Once beyond survival (i.e., working), it’s nice to have a purpose in life. Whether breaking trail in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest in Elk City or taking food to shut-ins with Meals on Wheels in Clarkston, it might be that you just like to cut through fallen trees or that you want to save the world — or both. It gets you out of bed in the morning. As the amazing American writer John McPhee said, “It’s something to do; it beats dying.”
There are side benefits, such as keeping you healthy and alive. You will be exercising and won’t even know it, getting those 10,000 smartwatch steps without a smartwatch. As your doctor might phrase it: “Physical health is a major determining factor for positive health outcomes.”
It might be building houses with Palouse Habitat for Humanity or tending your row at the Osborn Community Garden in Lewiston.
For most people, being alone over extended periods of time is no fun. It is no surprise that it furthers the risk of various kinds of depression, dementia and physical health. A side effect of volunteering can be just feeling better about yourself. Helping at the Community Food Bank in Pullman or the American Red Cross blood drive in Viola is volunteering while hanging out.
Continue learning by doing. You can coach T-ball in Moscow, organize Nordic skiing at the Palouse River Divide, assist with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley’s soccer camp, volunteer at the nationally famous NAIA World Series in Lewiston each May or be part of a successful effort to increase athletic opportunities in the area as with the new spacious Palouse Ice Rink in Moscow — created by volunteers — although learning to skate at age 80 might be a stretch.
You are the perfect volunteer for civic institutions, whether at the Bovill Library in the former church or at the restored library in downtown Lewiston. Libraries connect us to the energy and knowledge of the outside world and local museums to the tradition and memory of our own town. Don’t just use them (and they are air-conditioned) but infuse them with your knowledge and experience.
If you have passions about issues, you can get involved in a partisan way with the increasingly active local Republican and Democratic parties or focus specifically on issues with the Citizens for the Preservation of Fish and Dams in Lewiston or the Palouse Regional Chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby.
The great thing about volunteering is that it is local. You will meet fellow volunteers at the grocery store. The person you might be volunteering with could be the EMT who comes to your house if there is an emergency.
The pandemic led us to realize that one of the powerful ties that bind our communities are the volunteers who supplement our government, businesses and family ties. The lifetime of skills and experience from our increasing cohort of gray hairs is vital to our success as a society and their well-being as individuals.
Local businesses, such as Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, are actively funding local institutions. Local governments, such as the Moscow City Council, are supporting the 1912 Center, which is full of volunteer organizations. And local private foundations, such as the Brien & Shelly DeAtley Family Foundation, support organized volunteer activities with their donations.
It’s not only that the baby boomers are manifold (and they are), and wealthy (and they are) or that they are older and running for political office (and they are). But they are all these things. And grounded in American traditions, they want to be involved.
County and city governments, civic institutions, businesses and community organizations need to create more opportunities for their involvement. These are truly public/private activities that have proven out.
Nelson lives in Moscow where he volunteers for the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre and supports libraries.