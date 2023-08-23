So, you are older than 65, can’t do splits like a cheerleader, can’t do a real push-up and can’t keep awake until midnight. Yet, if you are 65, you will have a quarter of your life ahead of you. There are only so many old Netflix films you can watch or reunions you can go to.

The fact is that we have a lot healthier retirement time than our grandparents. “Healthy” is important because it means that we can do more things in our retirement. This is a new phenomenon in American lives: Millions of gray hairs now have lots of time on their hands.