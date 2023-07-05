We drove up to the Eastport/Kingsgate border crossing earlier this year while returning from Canada and were greeted by an elderly border patrol officer.
Not only was it a warm welcome, but he was unusual because he was elderly: not ancient, but at least 60. He was another reminder — like the woman at the hospital or the clerk at the grocery — that there are a lot more older people working.
They are visible evidence of one clear change in who is working in America. Not only is our workforce getting older, it also is getting smaller. While we read in the news that unemployment remains small, what we don’t read is that 37% of the 258 million Americans older than age 18 are not even considered in the workforce. They are OLF — out of labor force — in unemployment measurements. And they are increasing, to 95 million people in 2023.
These men and women are not only not working, they are not even considered potential workers. They are considered OLF because they are in prison, schools, nursing homes and military, or are disabled or self-described homemakers. (Yes, the military is considered OLF.)
What we see around us is a national trend. More older people are working. With the baby boomers now older than 60, there are more of them. Older people often are healthier than in the past and able to work. Their retirement income has not been sufficient to live on with rising prices or increased longevity. Traditional pension plans are fewer. There hasn’t been a similar change among middle-aged workers; about the same percentage worked in 2000 as do now.
However, our overall employable workforce is getting smaller.
The biggest change has taken place among young people, those in their teens and 20s. The decrease in young workers has been drastic, more than 10% during the last 20 years. One indication of this is that teen summer employment has dropped from 49% of all teens in 2001 to 35% in 2021. There has been a little bump up since the pandemic, but not much.
What is the outlook? Older people are filling some of the gap now, but the baby boom impact soon will be over. There are signs that the growth in longevity is slowing. A small-but-increasing percentage are retiring before 54. While older people are not going to solve our workforce shortage, employers can and are making work more attractive for them: flexible hours, remote work, part-time jobs and better pay.
The solution to the labor shortage will not be met by the elderly. It will be solved by engaging young people in work. They are the crucial demographic group, the one that is dropping out, and the one that will carry the burden in the future. While we might not need the same percentage of them working as we do now, we do need them engaged in supporting society.
First, let’s alter the traditional understanding of “work” from meaning “toil” and “drudgery.”
Coming from the Midwest, I was brought up to see “work” as a lifetime activity. It simply was what you did, and who you were. It was more than getting paid; it was a life’s identity. When you met someone new, the first question was “What do you do?” which meant, “What is your job?”
Young people are seeing this differently.
We need a new word for such an activity that doesn’t carry that baggage. Maybe we need something new because words such as “raison d’etre” or “vocation” or “lifework” are not practical enough. Whatever it is called, it should be something you want to do and that benefits society enough to be rewarded.
Second, the terms of the activity should be negotiated between employer and employee. Where you do it, whether on site or remote; when you do it, whether all the time or sometime; what you do, whether prescribed or self-determined; and how you do it, with what tools or alone or in groups. All can be mutually agreed upon. You will do something better if you want to do it.
Forty years ago, this would be considered out of the question. That is how much everything in our lives has changed. Just drive by the new Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories factory on the south side of Moscow. There are 55 people working there, not 200.
Even today, we no longer need the whole adult population working to support society. Today we have 67% working to support the other 33% of adults. Tomorrow? What will the increasing number of OLFs do? Maybe we will need to see the value of our life as something other than work.
Nelson lives in Moscow where he volunteers for the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre and supports libraries.
