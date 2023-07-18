In 2022, to no one’s surprise, Gov. Brad Little, the Republican nominee, won the general election in a landslide, over a Democratic nominee, Stephen Heidt, who had — at most — unenthusiastic support from his own party.

Out of about 1,000 precincts statewide in Idaho, voters in just 15 cast zero votes for Heidt. Those 15 were small: The largest, Mohler in Lewis County, cast 142 votes total for governor, and in one precinct (Bonneville 27) no one voted at all, for anyone, in that race.

